Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 13-2 acca for Saturday's action

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Promotion, playoff places and relegation issues will all be settled in the EFL on Saturday afternoon in what looks set to be a thrilling final day of the campaign.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has cast his eyes over the coupon and has put together a both teams to score acca with four picks from Saturday's 3pm matches which pays out at 13-2 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Both teams to score tips for Saturday, May 2

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked both teams to score in:

Barnsley vs Stockport @ 8-15

Fleetwood vs MK Dons @ 4-5

Notts County vs Bristol Rovers @ 8-11

Swindon vs Chesterfield @ 4-7

Total odds: @ 13-2 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Barnsley vs Stockport

There have been 137 goals in Barnsley's 45 League One games this season and Oakwell looks set to see another goalfest on the final day when Stockport head to South Torkshire.

The Tykes have not kept a clean sheet on their own patch since a 5-0 win over Luton on November 22 and both teams have scored in five of County's last six league outings on the road.

Fleetwood vs MK Dons

No team have played in more League Two games this season in which both teams have scored than Fleetwood and while the Cod Army are set to finish in mid-table, there have been goals at both ends in five of their last six league outings.

Leaders MK Dons, who have scored an impressive 85 goals in their 45 league matches to date, head to the Lancashire coast looking to claim the title and both they and their opponents have notched in eight of their last 12 league games.

Notts County vs Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers will not want the season to end after winning their last eight League Two matches and they should be full of beans heading to Notts County.

The Gas have scored 18 goals in their impressive run and Steve Evans' side will be full of confidence even though their opponents are guaranteed a playoff spot.

No team in the division have scored more home goals than the Magpies and both teams have scored in five of their last seven league outings at Meadow Lane.

Swindon vs Chesterfield

It is a winner-takes-all clash at the County Ground as the victors will claim a place in the League Two playoffs at the expense of the losers.

Swindon's match with Chesterfield could prove one of the biggest matches of the day and it looks unlikely to disappoint as both teams have scored in ten of the Robins' last 14 matches.

Meanwhile, the Spireites have won five and drawn two of their last seven games and have found the net in 17 of their last 18 games on the road.

Read more top accumulator tips from Racing Post Sport:

Back our Saturday acca at 13-1 with Ladbrokes

Aaron Ashley has a 9-1 fourfold for the final day of the Championship season

European acca tips for Saturday

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.