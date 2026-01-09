Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 11-2 acca for Saturday's action

The FA Cup third round is a big weekend on the football calendar as the big guns enter the battle for the famous old trophy, and there are not only both-teams-to-score bets to be had in that competition, but also in the remaining Football League fixtures too.

Top football tipster Ian Wilkerson has cast his eyes over the coupon and has put together a both teams to score acca with four picks from Saturday's 3pm matches which pays out at 11-2 with Sky Bet .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday both teams to score tips

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Boreham Wood vs Burton @ 4-7 with Sky Bet



Doncaster vs Southampton @ 4-7 with Sky Bet



Newcastle vs Bournemouth @ 4-7 with Sky Bet



Tranmere vs Bromley @ 4-6 with Sky Bet

Total odds: @ 11-2 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

Boreham Wood vs Burton

Boreham Wood are the second-highest goalscorers in the National League and confidence is not going to be an issue for them in the FA Cup as they have scored 16 goals in their last six games, all of which they have won.

Burton meanwhile should be hungry to make their mark to ensure they are not the victims of a shock, particularly as they have failed to find the net in their last three League One outings.

Doncaster vs Southampton

Doncaster are in the FA Cup third round despite struggling in League One and they look unlikely to keep Southampton out having kept just one clean sheet in their last 21 outings.

The Saints are looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, but before that and a goalless home draw with Millwall, both teams had scored in 12 of their previous 14 games.

The same can be said of six of Rovers' last eight so there could be goals at each end at the Keepmoat.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth

Newcastle were involved in a stirring 4-3 home victory over Leeds on Wednesday and that was the 11th time in their last 14 matches that the Magpies have been involved in a match where both teams found the net.

Bournemouth head to St James' Park to start life without their star midfielder Antoine Semenyo with both teams having scored in eight of their last ten outings, including each of their last six.

Tranmere vs Bromley

Bromley have stormed to the top of League Two with ten wins from their last 11 matches and they are unlikely to take their foot off the gas when they head to Tranmere, particularly as their chief rivals Swindon, Walsall and Salford will not be in action.

Rovers should also be positive and both teams have scored in 11 of their last 14 games.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

