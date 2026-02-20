Both teams to score accumulator tips: James Mason has a 6-1 acca for Saturday's action

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

After the FA Cup garnered most of the headlines last weekend, league action is back in full flow on Saturday and there are crucial matches in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two.

Top football tipster James Mason has cast his eyes over the coupon and has put together a both-teams-to-score acca with four picks from Saturday's 3pm matches which pays out at over 6-1 with Sky Bet .

Haven't got a Sky Bet account? Place a £10 acca of five or more legs and claim £50 in free bets. Click here to find out more .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Both teams to score tips for Saturday, February 20

Racing Post football expert James Mason has picked both teams to score in:

West Ham vs Bournemouth

Norwich vs Birmingham

Huddersfield vs Barnsley

Harrogate vs Bromley

Total odds: @ 6.66-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £50 In Free Acca Bets When You Place A £10 Acca (5+ legs) NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. Football Accas only. 5 legs or more. Odds 1/1 or greater. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets for Football Accas (5+ legs) only. Free Bets non withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

West Ham vs Bournemouth

West Ham's Premier League survival hopes have increased over recent weeks and that is largely down to their attacking improvement, with at least one goal scored in their last eight matches.

Keeping the door shut at the other end remains a problem, though, and they have kept just one clean sheet in their last 23 league fixtures and none at home.

Bournemouth now visit the London Stadium, a ground where they have scored on each of their last two trips, and the Cherries arrive in the capital looking to extend their scoring run to 13 matches.

Norwich vs Birmingham

Norwich have scored 42 and conceded 42 goals in the Championship making them an entertaining team to watch and they have netted at least twice in seven of their last eight assignments.

Birmingham, who won November's reverse fixture 4-1, have shown a strong attacking threat themselves, particularly away from home as they have scored in seven of their last nine road fixtures.

Birmingham are still in the playoff picture while the Canaries are yet to secure safety so this clash at Carrow Road promises to be an end-to-end affair.

Huddersfield vs Barnsley

Huddersfield have flexed their attacking muscles this season and are the third-highest scorers in League One with 50 goals, but a record of just two clean sheets in their last ten league matches shows the defensive issues they are having.

Visitors Barnsley have not been short of entertainment and both teams have scored in nine of their last ten assignments, while they have fond memories of playing the Terriers after winning August's reverse fixture 3-1.

Harrogate vs Bromley

Harrogate are fighting against relegation from League Two and they have found an improvement in the final third, scoring in each of their last three games - two wins and a draw.

But the Sulphurites are still fragile at the back, evidenced by their record of 51 goals conceded, and they will find it difficult to keep out table-toppers Bromley, who have failed to score in just four of their 32 league fixtures.

Both teams have scored in Bromley's last six encounters and another entertaining afternoon looks to be on the cards at Wetherby Road.

Read more top tips from the Racing Post:

Manchester City vs Newcastle predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

West Ham vs Bournemouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Football accumulator tips for Friday, February 20: Back our acca at 10-1 with bet365

Saturday's European acca tips: Our 15-1 acca from across the continent

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.