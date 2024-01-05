Fleetwood v Derby predictions, betting odds and tips: Rams should have few problems

Where to watch Fleetwood v Derby

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Derby to win to nil

1pt 9-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Fleetwood v Derby odds

Fleetwood 9-2

Derby 8-13

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Fleetwood v Derby predictions

Derby's League One promotion hopes suffered a blow on New Year's Day when they fell to a 3-2 home defeat to Peterborough, but Paul Warne's side have been solid on the road and should have far too much quality for bottom-of-the-table Fleetwood.

The Rams conceded two late goals to their playoff rivals in their last match, but that should ensure they are on the ball against a team who have gone ten games without success.

The Cod Army face a huge task to avoid dropping into League Two and they have failed to score on seven occasions in their barren winless run. They have also posted just two home wins in 12 Highbury efforts this season and it is difficult to see them laying a glove on the Rams.

Derby have won their last four away matches at Port Vale, Leyton Orient, Wigan and Oxford and kept clean sheets in three of those outings, so they know what to do to keep their opponents at bay on their travels.

Their defeat to Peterborough was a setback but it followed a run where they dropped just two points in nine games and this looks an ideal fixture for them to get back on track.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.