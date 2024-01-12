Saturday's FA Trophy predictions, betting odds & tips

When to bet

National League leaders Chesterfield head to Welling with the visitors available at a very attractive price.

The Spireites quickly shook off their last-gasp defeat to Championship club Watford in the FA Cup last weekend by recording a thumping 5-0 midweek win over playoff-chasing Gateshead.

Paul Cook's side have been beaten just four times in all competitions this season and Welling face an uphill battle to make it five. The Wings are struggling in the relegation zone of the National League South, are on a nine-match winless run and have just four wins in 16 attempts at home this season. As a result, they are not fancied to progress any further.

Hampton & Richmond Borough saw off National League team Southend on penalties in the previous round and the Beavers could cause another upset this weekend. A defeat last weekend was Hampton’s first loss in 18 games, and confidence is high as they sit second in the table.

Hosts Hartlepool are just four points clear of the National League relegation zone and have only one win in their last six, so an upset could be on the cards at Victoria Park.

The all-National League affair at Aggborough Stadium is another that could go to the away side. Kidderminster are bottom of the table with just four wins all season and playoff-chasing Altrincham offer excellent value for an away win.

Four defeats in their last five games offers little hope for Kiddy to stem the losing tide against the Robins, who have tasted defeat just once in their last seven league and cup matches.

