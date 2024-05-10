FA Trophy final predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch Gateshead v Solihull Moors

TNT Sports 1, 4:15pm Saturday

Best bets

Solihull 9-5 general



Gateshead v Solihull Moors odds

Gateshead 6-5

Solihull Moors 9-5

Draw 5-2

FA Trophy final predictions

Gateshead face Solihull Moors in the second match at Wembley on Non-League Finals Day with both teams looking to bounce back from playoff disappointment for very different reasons.

The Moors were left reeling after losing out on penalties to Bromley last weekend in an exciting final, while Gateshead were not even given the opportunity of promotion after being removed from the playoff picture due to an ongoing dispute over their stadium lease.

Victory on Saturday will be slight consolation for missing out on league football, but will give the winners a much-needed boost going into the summer.

Just one point separated the sides in the league table where they shared a win apiece, both away from home (3-2 and 2-1), and it's Solihull who are the value bet at an attractive price. Bookmakers favour Gateshead but recent form suggests Solihull can bounce back from the immense disappointment of the playoff final.

Gateshead ended the season with just two wins from their final five games and may be rusty having not played for three weeks since a 2-1 victory over Bromley on April 20, whereas in that time the Moors have drawn one and won three, scoring 11 in the process.

Goals should be on the cards. Two of Solihull’s last three matches have seen both teams score and six of their last seven went over 2.5 goals, while for Gateshead four of their last six have seen over 2.5 goals and both teams score. However, the prices are understandably short.

The FA Vase takes place prior to the Trophy at 12:15pm between Great Wakering Rovers and Romford FC, with the latter the slight favourite of the two Essex sides.

