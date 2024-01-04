Tottenham v Burnley predictions, odds and betting tips: Spurs should be too sharp for FA Cup visitors

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Tottenham v Burnley. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Tottenham v Burnley

You can watch Tottenham v Burnley in the FA Cup third round on Friday January 5, live on ITV at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts Evs BoyleSports, Coral

Tottenham v Burnley team news

Tottenham

Heung-Min Son, Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr are on international duty. The game comes too soon for Micky van de Ven and James Maddison while Cristian Romero, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Alejo Veliz remain sidelined.

Burnley

Jack Cork faces a fitness test but Jordan Beyer and Hjalmar Ekdal are injured. Sander Berge is suspended after his red card against Aston Villa.

Tottenham v Burnley predictions

Tottenham's 5-2 Premier League win at Burnley in September gave an early indication of the Lilywhites' approach under Ange Postecoglou and another lively contest is expected when the teams meet in the FA Cup third round.

None of the Spurs goalscorers at Turf Moor will feature against the Clarets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the hosts are still short-priced favourites for victory.

Heung-Min Son, who scored a hat-trick in the league win at Burnley, has left to join South Korea's squad for the Asian Cup while centre-back Cristian Romero is injured and James Maddison is still recovering from an ankle problem.

However, Spurs have enough attacking quality to ensure a successful FA Cup debut for Postecoglou, who won one Scottish Cup and two League Cups in his two seasons as Celtic boss.

Tottenham stumbled at the first hurdle in this term's EFL Cup, losing on penalties to Fulham after a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, but they kick off their FA Cup campaign in good form.

Spurs have won four of their last five Premier League matches, defeating Newcastle 4-1, Everton 2-1 and Bournemouth 3-1 in their last three at home, and they should cause problems for the Burnley defence despite the absence of top scorer Son.

The Clarets reached the FA Cup quarter-finals last season, when Vincent Kompany's men suffered a painful 6-0 loss at his former club Manchester City.

They romped to the Championship title in 2022-23 but have struggled with the step up in class, winning just three of their first 20 Premier League fixtures – two of them against fellow promoted clubs Luton and Sheffield United.

Kompany's side have shown some fight in their last three away fixtures, drawing 1-1 at Brighton, winning 2-0 at Fulham and conceding a late penalty to lose 3-2 at Aston Villa despite playing most of the second half with ten men.

Sander Berge is suspended after his red card at Villa Park and Burnley may struggle to take advantage of the absences of Tottenham's Africa Cup of Nations-bound midfielders Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma.

Spurs striker Richarlison looks rejuvenated after scoring five times in his last five league outings, including a brace against Newcastle, and Dejan Kulusevski should also start after missing the win over Bournemouth due to suspension.

Burnley have conceded 21 goals in seven league matches against top-six clubs such as Tottenham, also losing 3-0 at Brentford and 4-1 at home to Chelsea, and they could suffer a similar fate on their cup trip to Spurs.

Key stat

Burnley have lost all seven of their Premier League meetings with top-six clubs this season, conceding 21 goals.

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-3-3): Forster; Emerson, Dier, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Gil

Subs: Bentancur, Porro, Johnson, Dorrington, Donley, Phillips, Vicario

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Roberts, O'Shea, Delcroix, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Brownhill, Redmond; Foster, Rodriguez

Subs: Vitinho, Odobert, Amdouni, Tresor, Larsen, Obafemi, Cork

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man Dejan Kulusevski

Top scorer Richarlison

Penalty taker Richarlison

Card magnet Destiny Udogie

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Burnley

Star man Lyle Foster

Top scorer Lyle Foster

Penalty taker Jay Rodriguez

Card magnet Charlie Taylor

Assist ace Lyle Foster

Set-piece aerial threat Dara O'Shea

Tottenham v Burnley b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Eight of Tottenham's last nine home games have featured over 2.5 goals and Burnley's defence has struggled against the top teams this season

Richarlison to score at any time

The Spurs forward has hit form recently, scoring five goals in his last five games, and he can compensate for the absence of Heung-Min Son

Charlie Taylor to be shown a card

Burnley's left-back has been booked in three of his last five appearances and looks set for a testing 90 minutes in north London

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

