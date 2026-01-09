Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, January 10

Kick-off 5.45pm

Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Competition FA Cup third round

TV BBC One and TNT Sports 1

Tottenham and Aston Villa are among the teams with a realistic chance of winning the FA Cup but one of them must exit the competition after this heavyweight clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Thomas Frank's Spurs are struggling in the Premier League and sit 16 points worse off than third-placed Villa, who saw their title hopes dented by a midweek 0-0 draw away to injury-hit Crystal Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Aston Villa

1pt 17-10 general

Best player bet

Morgan Rogers to score or assist

11-8 Paddy Power

Longshot

Joao Palhinha first player carded

9-1 bet365, Hills

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa preview

Aston Villa have gone almost 70 years since they last lifted the FA Cup in 1957, but they are among the genuine contenders for glory this season and can take a step forward at Tottenham.

The FA Cup remains a key competition for Spurs and Villa, and while many managers will dig deep into their squads on third-round weekend, Tottenham boss Thomas Frank faces a different challenge.

Frank was afforded time and patience by Brentford and rewarded them by getting them well established as a stable Premier League club.

But he finds himself in a very different environment at Spurs, where there are considerably higher expectations.

Frank was brought in with a clear brief to improve Premier League performance but his team have amassed a modest 27 points, just three more than they had at the same stage of last term.

It leaves the Dane in a potentially uncomfortable position with the owners, and his worsening relationship with the fans could take a hit if Tottenham's FA Cup journey fails to make it beyond the first hurdle.

Tottenham's league slump continued on Wednesday with a 3-2 loss at Bournemouth and their miserable night was made even worse by injuries to midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall.

As a consequence they will be missing a minimum of eight senior players for the Villa game, and the lack of options puts them at risk of another damaging defeat.

Villa suffered a setback during Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace when goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was forced off with a muscle strain, but, in terms of outfield players, they seem to have got through the recent busy schedule in reasonable shape.

Unai Emery's side are finding it tough to keep pace with Arsenal in the title race, but they have a ten-point cushion inside the top four and are in with a fantastic chance of Champions League qualification.

Sealing a spot at Europe's top table would please the Villa owners, but their fans will be much more interested in seeing the team make a serious challenge for silverware.

The Villans are well-placed in the Europa League with 15 points taken from six games, but the FA Cup offers another fantastic opportunity to go for glory.

Villa were FA Cup semi-finalists last season despite the distraction of a run to the Champions League quarter-finals and they look equipped to have another decent run, starting with success over Spurs.

Morgan may make his mark

Morgan Rogers was a reported transfer target for Tottenham before the start of the season, but he continues to shine in Aston Villa colours and can play a key role in reaching the next round. Rogers has six goals and two assists to his name in his last ten Premier League appearances and could do some damage against the injury-ravaged Lilywhites.

Palhinha could collect an early card

Tottenham's Joao Palhinha was unlucky to be on the losing side at Bournemouth after scoring a stunning equalising goal. However, the tough-tackling Portuguese midfielder has collected seven cards since the start of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Bet Builder

Ollie Watkins to score anytime

Villa's rise has been assisted by a return to form for their star striker, who has scored four goals in his last four appearances.

Cristian Romero to be carded

The Tottenham captain shows no signs of changing his ways and is a solid selection for yet another caution.

Over two goals

Tottenham showed greater attacking intent in their loss at Bournemouth and they can contribute to another high-scoring outcome.

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Key stats for Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

♦ Aston Villa have won six of their last eight matches against Tottenham

♦ Six of Tottenham's last seven home games against Aston Villa have featured goals for both teams

♦ Spurs have won just one of their last six fixtures

♦ Villa have won 12 of their last 14 matches

♦ Eight of Aston Villa's last nine games have featured at least three goals

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa betting odds

Sign up with Betfair to bet on Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa in the FA Cup. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Tottenham Hotspur 11-8 Aston Villa 8-5 Draw 15-8

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa team news and predicted line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur

Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur were forced off during the 3-2 loss at Bournemouth and are unlikely to feature. Mohamed Kudus is ruled out until April and Destiny Udogie faces a late assessment. Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma are at the Africa Cup of Nations and Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison remain out of contention.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Palhinha, Gray; Odobert, Simons, Tel; Richarlison.

Subs: Kinsky, Kolo Muani, Danso, Dragusin, Scarlett, Williams-Barnett, Udogie.

Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings faces a late test and Emiliano Martinez is set to miss out. Evann Guessand remains at the Africa Cup of Nations while Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana are sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Tielemans; Buendia, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins.

Subs: Digne, Bogarde, Malen, Sancho, Lindelof, Andres Garcia, Mings.

