Sunderland v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips: Magpies' misery looks set to continue

Where to watch Sunderland v Newcastle

You can watch Sunderland v Newcastle in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, live on ITV1 at 12.45pm.

Match prediction & best bet

Sunderland or draw double chance

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports

Sunderland v Newcastle odds

Sunderland 10-3

Newcastle 8-11

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sunderland v Newcastle team news

Sunderland

Patrick Roberts is a doubt and Bradley Dack, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Corry Evans and Jay Matete miss out.

Newcastle

Sandro Tonali continues his suspension and Kieran Trippier is a doubt. Callum Wilson, Joe Willock, Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Matt Targett and Javi Manquillo remain unavailable.

Sunderland v Newcastle predictions

Sunderland are unbeaten in nine Tyne-Wear derbies dating back to the 2011-12 season and the Black Cats could give fierce rivals Newcastle another fright in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie.

Almost eight years have passed since the two sides' last meeting, a 1-1 Premier League draw at St James' Park, but the rivalry between the clubs remains as intense as ever.

Newcastle's players will be met with a cauldron of noise at the Stadium of Light and must go into battle without nine senior players as they continue to grapple with an injury crisis.

The Tynesiders have struggled on their travels all season, winning only two of 15 away games, and have triumphed on only one of their last eight trips to Sunderland.

The long-term indicators making grim reading for Newcastle fans and there is not much solace for the Toon Army to take from more recent events, either.

The Magpies lost their third league game in a row on New Year's Day, when they slid to a 4-2 defeat at Liverpool, and there is mounting pressure on Eddie Howe, who is third-favourite in the Premier League sack-race market.

Not so long ago the vast majority of Newcastle supporters would have been fully behind Howe, but their faith has be rocked by recent results and defeat at the home of their fiercest foes would only serve to increase the number of naysayers.

While Newcastle's owners might be more concerned about the fading chances of Champions League qualification, the fans are more interested in glory and the FA Cup offers the Magpies their last hope of securing some silverware this season.

Given the magnitude of the game, Howe will almost certainly go with his strongest available side but it might not be enough to nullify the Black Cats, who are responding positively to their new manager Michael Beale.

Sunderland raised a few eyebrows with their decision to dismiss Tony Mowbray last month and there was no sign of a new-manager bounce when Beale presided over a 3-0 loss at home to Coventry in his first game at the helm.

However, the Wearsiders banked a healthy seven points since Christmas to leave themselves sixth in the Championship table and well placed to book a playoff berth for the second season in succession.

Beale will be looking to make a few January reinforcements, with a centre-forward high on his wish list, but his team are playing some good football and in 12-goal attacker Jack Clarke they have a player capable of making an impact against high-class opposition.

Sunderland have made the fourth round just once in the last eight seasons, but they look in good shape at present and can stretch their unbeaten sequence against Newcastle to ten matches.

Key stat

Newcastle have won just two of 15 away fixtures this season.

Probable teams

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Alese; Ekwah, Neil; Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn.

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Ba, Seelt, Mayenda, Aouchiche, Burstow, Triantis, Rigg.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Hall, Miley, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Gillespie, Dummett, Trippier.

Inside info

Sunderland

Star man Jack Clarke

Top scorer Jack Clarke

Penalty taker Jack Clarke

Card magnet Dan Ballard

Assist ace Alex Pritchard

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Ballard

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Sunderland v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Sunderland to win

Sunderland are on a three-match unbeaten run and could stun bitter rivals Newcastle, who have lost five of their last six Premier League games.

Jack Clarke to score or assist

Jack Clarke has been Sunderland's shining light with 14 Championship goal involvements (12 goals and two assists) and he could play a match-winning role against the Magpies.

Bruno Guimaraes to be carded

The Brazilian midfielder has been carded in four successive matches and his short temper could be on display amid the white-hot atmosphere of a Tyne-Wear derby.

Pays out at 16-1 with Paddy Power

