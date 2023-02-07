Sunderland v Fulham predictions: Classy Cottagers can take another step forward

Where to watch

BBC One, 7.45pm Wednesday

Best bet

Fulham

1pt 3-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Team news

Sunderland

Ross Stewart (Achilles), Corry Evans (knee), Lynden Gooch (hip), Elliot Embleton (ankle) and Dennis Cirkin (concussion) are sidelined. Joe Gelhardt is ineligible but Luke O'Nien is available after serving a two-match ban.

Fulham

Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) is a long-term absentee.

Match preview

Fulham have not contested an FA Cup final since a 2-0 loss to West Ham in the 1975 Wembley showpiece but they may sense an opportunity to go deep into the competition this season and can take another step forward by defeating injury-hit Sunderland in a fourth-round replay at the Stadium of Light.

The winners on Wearside progress to a fifth-round tie at home to Leeds, who are having a tough campaign and are likely to be more focused on Premier League survival than knockout football.

Staying up is also the stated aim for Fulham manager Marco Silva and it is possible he could make a few changes for the Sunderland game to keep certain players fresh for Saturday's league game at home to Nottingham Forest.

However, Silva's top talent should be involved in some capacity – either in the starting line-up or on the bench – and his team look set for a positive night against a Sunderland side stretched by injuries.

Star striker and top goalscorer Ross Stewart suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the early stages of last month's 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage and there is no obvious replacement due to the ineligibility of Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt.

Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray will have to get creative and could ask Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo to operate higher up the pitch.

However, Sunderland lack a natural focal point in attack and that could make life a little easier for Fulham's defenders, who excelled in last Friday's 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

The goalless draw at Stamford Bridge followed 1-0 Premier League losses away to Newcastle and at home to Tottenham and kept Fulham involved in the scramble for European places.

The Londoners are surpassing pre-season expectations but they fully deserve to be in the Premier League's top eight and should return from the north-east with a place in the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Key stat

Sunderland have lost three of their last four home games in the FA Cup.

Probable teams

Sunderland (4-3-3): Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese; Neil, O'Nien, Michut; Roberts, Diallo, Clarke.

Subs: Huggins, Ekwah, Rigg, Bennette, Kelly, Pritchard, Ba.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Rodak; Tete, Diop, Ream, A Robinson; Cairney, Palhinha; Solomon, Pereira, Wilson; Vinicius.

Subs: Reed, De Cordova-Reid, Kurzawa, Willian, Mitrovic, James, Adarabioyo.

Inside info

Sunderland

Penalty taker Amad Diallo

Assist ace Jack Clarke

Set-piece aerial threat Danny Batth

Card magnet Jack Clarke

Fulham

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Carlos Vinicius

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

