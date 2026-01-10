Portsmouth vs Arsenal predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Portsmouth vs Arsenal kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, January 11

Kick-off 2pm

Venue Fratton Park, Portsmouth

Competition FA Cup

TV TNT Sports 1

Arsenal are the most decorated club in FA Cup history with 14 wins, the most recent of which came in 2020, and the Premier League leaders will be eager to showcase their talents in a third-round trip to Portsmouth.

Pompey look set to be embroiled in a relegation battle in the Championship and, with the injuries piling up, they could be out of their depth against the Gunners at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Arsenal to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Regan Poole to be shown a card

4-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Longshot

Eberechi Eze first goalscorer

6-1 bet365

Portsmouth vs Arsenal preview

Arsenal’s odds of completing the quadruple have tumbled to 66-1 with bet365 after an impressive start to the season and the Gunners can show their squad depth with a comfortable FA Cup third-round success at injury-hit Portsmouth.

The Gunners are six points clear in the Premier League, despite being held to a goalless draw at home to Liverpool on Thursday, while they top the Champions League group phase and have secured an EFL Cup semi-final showdown against Chelsea.

Arsenal have lifted the FA Cup on 14 occasions, the latest of which came in 2020 to give Mikel Arteta silverware in his first season in charge, and even allowing for plenty of changes they should cruise past Championship strugglers Pompey.

Arsenal’s squad is deeper and more competitive now than it has been during any part of Arteta’s reign and Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke and Mikel Merino will be keen to stake their claim for a starting berth.

Arteta’s men underwhelmed in the second half of their midweek 0-0 draw with Liverpool, forcing only three shots, and they are unlikely to release the shackles, especially with big changes set to take away some of their flow.

Arsenal won 2-0 away to League One outfit Port Vale in the EFL Cup earlier in the season and this could follow a similar narrative with Portsmouth often tough to budge at Fratton Park.

Juggling a crippling injury crisis makes life tougher for Pompey boss John Mousinho, so staying tight, compact and keeping things competitive is likely to be the plan.

A 5-0 hiding at Bristol City last time out was uncharacteristic for Portsmouth, but they have had ten days to freshen up and five of their six Championship wins have come at Fratton Park.

Pompey are only one point and one place above the Championship relegation zone and 12 of their 14 home games have yielded no more than three goals, which lends itself to a routine Arsenal win.

Poole could be punished

Portsmouth defender Regan Poole insists his side need to make it "ugly" for Arsenal and that could mean some physical challenges from the home team.

Since arriving from Lincoln in 2023, Poole has made 63 league appearances for Portsmouth and that has resulted in 15 bookings, five of which have come in 22 Championship starts this season.

The 27-year-old was also cautioned in an early EFL Cup exit at the hands of Reading and a potential showdown with the fiery Gabriel Jesus could see him overstep the mark.

Eze to set Gunners on their way

Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the game as Crystal Palace lifted FA Cup silverware with victory over Manchester City last season and his love affair with the competition can continue for Arsenal.

Eze has been forced to be a bit-part player since the start of December, but he is a class act and can grasp this opportunity with both hands by grabbing the first goal, just as he did in Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Port Vale in the EFL Cup earlier in the campaign.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal Bet Builder

Gabriel Jesus anytime goalscorer

The Brazilian has looked sharp since returning from injury, scoring from the bench in December's 4-1 win over Aston Villa, and should take his chance leading the line.

Regan Poole to be shown a card

The Portsmouth centre-back has committed 19 fouls in 22 Championship appearances, resulting in five yellow cards.

Andre Dozzell to commit one or more fouls

Pompey's defensive-minded midfielder is averaging a foul per game in the Championship and preventing Arsenal from shining is likely to prove difficult for him.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Portsmouth vs Arsenal

♦ Portsmouth are winless in their last 22 games against Arsenal in all competitions

♦ Pompey have lost their last three FA Cup third-round ties

♦ Arsenal have lost only one of their last 27 matches

♦ The Gunners have kept five clean sheets in their last nine away games

♦ Only two of Portsmouth's 14 home games this season have featured over 3.5 goals

Portsmouth vs Arsenal betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Portsmouth vs Arsenal in the FA Cup. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Portsmouth 9-1 Arsenal 2-9 Draw 5-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal team news and predicted line-ups

Portsmouth

Mark Kosznovszky and Hayden Matthews have joined Josh Murphy, Callum Lang, Josh Knight, Connor Ogilvie, Thomas Waddingham, Colby Bishop and Florian Bianchini on the sidelines. Min-Hyeok Yang has been recalled by Tottenham and loaned out to Coventry, but captain Marlon Pack is back in action.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Schmid; Devlin, Shaughnessy, Poole, Swanson; Dozzell, Pack; Segecic, Chaplin, Blair; Kirk.

Subs: Le Roux, Bowat, Swift, Singerr, Umeh, Williams, Farrell, Bursik.

Arsenal

The defensive duo of Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera are injured alongside talented youngster Max Dowman. Piero Hincapie is a doubt after limping off against Liverpool. Mikel Arteta is likely to ring the changes and it would be no surprise to see Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard rested.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Kepa; White, Salmon, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Norgaard, Eze; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Gabriel, Nwaneri, Trossard, Zubimendi, Gykores, Timber, Rice, Havertz.

FAQs for Portsmouth vs Arsenal

When is Portsmouth vs Arsenal in the FA Cup?

Portsmouth vs Arsenal takes place on Sunday, January 11 and kicks off at 2pm.

Where is Portsmouth vs Arsenal being played?

The venue for the game is Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England.

Where can I watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal ?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Portsmouth vs Arsenal ?

Portsmouth are 9-1 to win, Arsenal are a 2-9 chance, with the draw 5-1 (Sky Bet).

