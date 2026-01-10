Man Utd vs Brighton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Man Utd vs Brighton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, January 11

Kick-off 4.30pm

Venue Old Trafford, Manchester

Competition FA Cup

TV TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2 & discovery+

Interim manager Darren Fletcher takes charge of Manchester United for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Premier League rivals Brighton at Old Trafford.

United sacked Ruben Amorim on Monday and they will be hoping to end a dramatic week with a victory over Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls, who drew 1-1 at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bets with Betfair's Rewards Club CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Man Utd vs Brighton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 3.5 goals

2pts 13-10 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Bruno Fernandes to assist a goal

14-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Lewis Dunk to be shown first card

10-1 Hills

Man Utd vs Brighton preview

Manchester United's history can be both a blessing and a curse and Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie with Brighton increases the sense of nostalgia hanging over Old Trafford.

United famously beat Brighton 4-0 in the 1983 FA Cup final replay and the club's pursuit of a successor for Ruben Amorim has taken them down memory lane this week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is favourite to be United manager on the first day of next season while Michael Carrick has also been linked with the job and Darren Fletcher, another former player, is in interim charge.

Amorim was sacked on Monday and the Red Devils' tumultuous week continued with Wednesday's 2-2 Premier League draw at struggling Burnley.

Fletcher's managerial stint started with a hellish own goal from Ayden Heaven but United responded well and Benjamin Sesko's second-half brace put them 2-1 up.

That lead lasted only six minutes before Jaidon Anthony scored a cracking equaliser for the Clarets and over 3.5 goals looks a good bet when they host Brighton.

The last FA Cup meeting between the teams was a goalless semi-final at Wembley in April 2023, when United prevailed 7-6 on penalties.

However, goals tend to flow when these sides face each other at Old Trafford, where Brighton won 2-1, 3-1 and 3-1 in the past three seasons.

The Seagulls were brought down to earth in October's 4-2 defeat at United and they had to work hard for Wednesday's 1-1 league draw at Manchester City.

Attack looks the best form of defence for the Red Devils, who have been held to score draws by bottom club Wolves and promoted sides Leeds and Burnley in their last three games.

They shared an extraordinary 4-4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford last month and another open contest is likely against Brighton, whose recent results include a 4-3 defeat to Aston Villa and a 2-2 draw at West Ham.

Brilliant Fernandes should pull the strings for United

Amorim was missing compatriot Bruno Fernandes for the last three matches of his reign but United's captain returned to action at Burnley.

In first-half injury-time Fernandes teed up Patrick Dorgu, whose shot was cleared off the line, and the Portugal star claimed an eighth assist in his last 11 league appearances when he set up Sesko's first goal.

Back Dunk to complete swift card double in Manchester

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk was the first of six visiting players cautioned in the draw at City, going into the book for a 29th-minute foul on Phil Foden.

That was Dunk's seventh yellow card in his last ten away games and he appeals at double-figure odds to be the first man booked at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Brighton Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Manchester United beat Brighton 4-2 in the Premier League in October but the Seagulls had won 2-1, 3-1 and 3-1 on their three previous visits to Old Trafford.

Brighton to receive most cards

The Seagulls picked up six bookings to Manchester City's one on Wednesday and have received more cards than their opponents in their last seven away matches.

Diego Gomez to have over 0.5 shots on target

The Brighton youngster averages 0.8 shots per 90 minutes in this season's Premier League and scored five times in three EFL Cup starts.

Pays out at 4-1 with Betfair

Key stats for Man Utd vs Brighton

♦ Manchester United have lost three of their last four home games against Brighton

♦ Both teams have scored in 12 of United's last 14 matches

♦ Brighton have won only one of their last eight matches in all competitions

♦ Pascal Gross has scored seven goals in ten Premier League starts against Manchester United

♦ Three of Brighton's six away defeats this term were by a 2-0 scoreline

Man Utd vs Brighton betting odds

Sign up with Betfair to bet on Man Utd vs Brighton in the FA Cup. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

90 minutes Odds Man Utd 20-23 Brighton 13-5 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Man Utd vs Brighton team news and predicted line-ups

Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo returned to action at Burnley and Harry Maguire was also back in the squad. Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo are on international duty and Matthijs de Ligt is injured.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bayindir; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Ugarte; Cunha, Fernandes, Dorgu; Sesko

Subs: Mount, Zirkzee, Heaven, Maguire, Casemiro, Malacia, Lacey

Brighton

Adam Webster, Stefanos Tzimas, Mats Wieffer and Solly March are sidelined and Yankuba Minteh faces a fitness test. Carlos Baleba is at the Africa Cup of Nations but Joel Veltman and Charalampos Kostoulas should be fit.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Boscagli, Dunk, De Cuyper; Milner, Gross; Mitoma, Gomez, Watson; Welbeck

Subs: Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Ayari, Kadioglu, Gruda, Rutter, Kostoulas

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bets with Betfair's Rewards Club CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Read more FA Cup predictions:

2025-26 FA Cup outright betting tips, odds and predictions: Arsenal's FA Cup love affair looks set to continue

Portsmouth vs Arsenal predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Derby vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Sunday's FA Cup third-round predictions, betting odds and tips: Leaky Hammers set for a scare

FAQs for Man Utd vs Brighton

When is Man Utd vs Brighton in the FA Cup?

Man Utd vs Brighton takes place on Sunday January 11 and kicks-off at 4.30pm.

Where is Man Utd vs Brighton being played?

The venue for the game is Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where can I watch Man Utd vs Brighton ?

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2 and discovery+ are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Man Utd vs Brighton ?

Man Utd are 19-20 to win in 90 minutes, Brighton are a 13-5 chance, with the draw 3-1 (Betfair).

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.