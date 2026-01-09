Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, January 10

Kick-off 12:15pm

Venue Moss Rose, Macclesfield

Competition FA Cup

TV BBC One and TNT Sports 1

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace kick off their defence by visiting National League North side Macclesfield in one of the most eye-catching third-round ties of this year's competition. It is the first meeting between the holders and a non-league team since 2005.

The home side are competing in the main draw of this competition for the first time since their founding in 2000 while the Eagles are just looking to turn around a bad recent run of form.

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Joel Drakes-Thomas to score at any time

2pts 9-2 bet365

Best player bet

Brennan Johnson to score or assist

5-6 bet365

Longshot

Crystal Palace 3-0 correct score

7-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace preview

Crystal Palace’s last FA Cup game ended with the Eagles lifting the trophy for the first time in their history in the glorious May sunshine, having beaten the most successful team in English football over the last ten years.

The scene will be a little different when they return to the competition at Macclesfield in January to take on the mid-table National League North team in this third-round tie.

The Silkmen have had a tough road back from the abyss following the collapse of the former club, which was wound up in 2020.

Three promotions in four seasons have followed and as they aim for a return to the EFL, this FA Cup tie against the holders is a real reward for the untold hard work that has gone on at the club over the last five years.

John Rooney and Francis Jeffers have masterminded a cup run that began in the second qualifying round with a 3-0 win over Atherton Laburnum Rovers in front of just over 1,300 fans and now they take on a team who are battling it out in Europe.

While this is a real David and Goliath affair, Macclesfield are probably playing Palace at the ideal time.

The Eagles squad, which has been struggling with the demands of their continental commitments, has been hit by injuries and results have taken a downturn as a consequence.

Oliver Glasner’s men are eight games without a win and Brennan Johnson is their only January arrival.

Surprisingly they have also allowed exciting forward Romain Esse depart on loan to Coventry but expect plenty of other youngsters to feature in this cup clash.

One of those is Joel Drakes-Thomas, who looks likely to start for the visitors. The 16-year-old played 90 minutes on the left flank against KuPS last month, taking three shots, one of which was on target.

He looked sharp in recent cameo appearances against Leeds and Newcastle and as a likely starter in the Eagles’ front three, he looks overpriced to become one of the youngest scorers in the FA Cup’s history.

Johnson to be heavily involved

Brennan Johnson is yet to have a goal contribution for his new club Crystal Palace but he can't have hoped for many better opportunities than a cup tie against National League North competition.

The Welshman scored in Spurs' win over Tamworth last season and looks a solid bet to score or assist in this game.

Visitors' class to tell

Despite their recent struggles, Crystal Palace should still be too strong for Macclesfield, who were playing Step 5 football as recently as 2022. The gulf in class looks likely to be too big and Crystal Palace to win 3-0 looks like a solid correct score selection.

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder

Crystal Palace to win to nil

Macclesfield have done well to get this far but they look likely to be outclassed by this Premier League opposition.

Brennan Johnson to score or assist

The Welshman had 18 goals and four assists in all competitions for Tottenham last season and could add to that tally.

Danny Elliot to have a shot on target

The hosts' star striker has 13 shots on target in his last two FA Cup games and is worth chancing for another.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace

♦ Crystal Palace have won their last six games against non-league teams

♦ 12 of the last 13 FA Cup holders have progressed beyond the third round

♦ None of Macclesfield's last eight games has gone over 3.5 goals

♦ Crystal Palace are eight games without a win

♦ The Eagles have won five of their last six games in the FA Cup without conceding

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Macclesfield 11-1 Crystal Palace 1-5 Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace team news and predicted line-ups

Macclesfield

Brandon Lee remains out for the hosts, former Manchester United star Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and fellow new arrival Mikey Stone could make their full debuts.

Predicted line-up (5-3-2): Dearnley; Matheson, Heathcote, Menayese, Borthwick-Jackson, Lacey; Dawson, Whitehead, Dos Santos; Buckley-Ricketts, Elliott

Subs: Stone, Duffy, Fensome, Bughail-Mellor, Edmondson, Woltman, Griffiths

Crystal Palace

Ismaila Sarr is at the Africa Cup of Nations while Daichi Kamada, Eddie Nketiah, Cheick Doucoure, Daniel Munoz, Chadi Riad, Nathaniel Clyne, Rio Cardines and Caleb Kporha are injury absentees. Jefferson Lerma may feature after being in concussion protocol.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Benitez; Canvot, Richards, King; Sosa, Devenny, Wharton, Benamar; Johnson, Drakes-Thomas; Uche

Subs: Casey, Guehi, Mateta, Lacroix, Hughes, Pino, Mitchell

FAQs for Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace

When is Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace in the FA Cup?

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace takes place on Saturday, January 10th and kicks-off at 12:15pm.

Where is Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace being played?

The venue for the game is the Moss Rose in Macclesfield.

Where can I watch Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace ?

BBC One and TNT Sports 1 are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace ?

Crystal Palace are 1-5 to win, Macclesfield are an 11-1 chance, with the draw 11-2 (Paddy Power).

