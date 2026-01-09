Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs fancies Oxford to beat MK Dons in the FA Cup

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Friday's card and his best bet comes from the FA Cup third-round encounter between MK Dons and Oxford.

Friday's Football Bet of the Day

Oxford

MK Dons vs Oxford

FA Cup third round, 7.30pm Friday

Championship strugglers Oxford are facing a tough battle for second-tier survival but they might enjoy the distraction of an FA Cup third round trip to MK Dons and can come through the tie with a victory inside normal time.

Craig Short has been Oxford's caretaker manager for just over two weeks and will be taking charge for a fourth successive game.

The 57-year-old had had mixed results with a superb 2-1 triumph at home to Southampton preceding narrow losses at home to Swansea (1-0) and away to Ipswich (2-1).

However, Oxford were competitive on each of those occasions and they face an easier task against League Two promotion hopefuls MK Dons, who are going through a sticky spell.

Paul Warne's Dons have gone three games without winning and may struggle to get to grips with Oxford, who can show their quality.

