Sunday's FA Cup third-round predictions, betting odds and tips: Leaky Hammers set for a scare

Best bets

Both Teams to score in West Ham vs QPR

TNT Sports 5, Sunday 2.30pm

2pts 4-5 general

Mathias Kvistgaarden to score at any time vs Walsall

TNT Sports 9, Sunday 2.30pm

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Sunday's FA Cup predictions

West Ham will be hoping that the FA Cup can provide some respite from what has been a disastrous season for the Hammers as they host London rivals QPR in this third-round clash.

The Hoops are middle of the pack in the Championship but may prove a tough nut to crack for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side given their recent struggles.

The home side are winless in their last ten games, losing five of their last six, and they have only kept one clean sheet all season.

QPR also have a habit of being involved in entertaining affairs and both teams have scored in eight of their last nine games.

Norwich are another side hoping that the cup can provide a bit of relief from a poor campaign as the Championship strugglers take on Walsall.

Mathias Kvistgaarden has found his chances severely limited at the Canaries since his summer move from Brondby but he has been impressive whenever he has featured.

The Dane has four goals in just 428 minutes of second-tier action and could get a chance to lead the line in this cup tie.

Kvistgaarden scored 17 goals in the Danish top flight last term and could prove a real handful for this Walsall outfit.

