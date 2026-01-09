FA Cup third-round predictions, betting odds and tips: Depleted Brewers could be beaten

Best bets

Three teams outside the top four tiers have earned a place in the FA Cup third-round draw and the club with the best chance of progressing further National League promotion-chasers Boreham Wood, who look worthy favourites to defeat Burton at Meadow Park.

Tough challenges await National League South Weston-super-Mare, who head to Grimsby, and National League North Macclesfield, who host Premier League Crystal Palace, but Boreham Wood are no strangers to an FA Cup run and famously reached the fifth round in 2022 before losing 3-0 at Everton.

Long-term Wood manager Luke Garrard was at the helm for their heroics of four seasons ago which included victories at home to League One AFC Wimbledon and away to Championship side Bournemouth.

The Hertfordshire club are second in the National League, just two points behind leaders Carlisle, who have played two games more.

Garrard's side could be in League Two next season and they may end up in the same division as Burton, who are fourth from bottom in League One.

Gary Bowyer's injury-hit side have lost their last three matches without scoring and their FA Cup run may be coming to an end.

Championship highflyers Ipswich have won their last three FA Cup third-round ties and should be far too strong for Blackpool at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys made a slow start to the season but have asserted themselves more recently with 16 points from their last seven matches.

Ipswich's squad strength is the envy of many second-tier rivals and it could be key to making short work of Blackpool, who are engaged in a League One relegation battle.

Kieran McKenna may send out a second string Ipswich side but a fairly comfortable success seems likely against the injury-ravaged Tangerines, who have started their 2026 schedule with a 5-1 defeat at Port Vale and a 2-1 loss at home to Bradford.

