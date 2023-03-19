FA Cup semi-final draw and outright betting odds: Man City favourites for Wembley glory

FA Cup betting odds, draw details and news

Manchester United remain on course for a domestic cup double after they came from behind to see off nine-man Fulham 3-1 in a fiery FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

The Red Devils appeared on their way out of the competition when Aleksandar Mitrovic gave the Cottagers a deserved lead at Old Trafford just after half-time, only for their challenge to unravel spectacularly in just 90 second-half seconds.

Fulham winger Willian was first sent off for handling the ball on the line after a VAR review, and he was followed down the tunnel by teammate Mitrovic after the Serb pushed referee Chris Kavanagh. Cottagers manager Marco Silva was also sent off by Kavanagh.

After a long delay Bruno Fernandes scored the resulting penalty and United were 2-1 ahead almost instantly as Marcel Sabitzer flicked a Luke Shaw cross in from close range. Fernandes added a third in stoppage time.

United, who claimed the EFL Cup last month, are 9-4 to complete a cup double.

Erik ten Hag's men will meet Brighton in the last four after the Seagulls swatted aside League Two Grimsby 5-0 earlier in the day. Albion are 11-2 shots to win the FA Cup for the first time.

Cup favourites Manchester City will play Championship side Sheffield United in the other semi-final after a superb injury-time winner from Tommy Doyle helped the Blades beat Blackburn 3-2.

United had to twice come from behind to see off Rovers in a cracking contest at Bramall Lane and they are 33-1 outsiders to lift the trophy.

City, meanwhile, are 4-5 favourites to lift the trophy for the second time under Pep Guardiola and seventh time in all.

Guardiola's men have, however, again conceded favouritism for the Premier League title to Arsenal after the Gunners moved eight points clear of the champions with a 4-1 win over managerless Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

City are now 6-4 to retain their top-flight crown, while Palace are as short as 7-2 to go down as they made it 13 games in all competitions without a win.

The Eagles are just three points above the drop zone and will continue their search for a new manager this week.

Former boss Roy Hodgson is the 2-5 favourite to return to the Selhurst Park hotseat, with current interim manager Paddy McCarthy next best at 5-1 to replace Patrick Vieira who was sacked last week.

