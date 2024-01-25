Friday's FA Cup fourth round predictions, betting odds and tips

When to bet

Matches kick off at 7.45pm Friday

Best bets

Over 2.5 goals in Chelsea v Aston Villa

3pts 4-5 Betfair

Rob Dickie to score at any time v Nottingham Forest

1pt 12-1 Hills

FA Cup fourth round predictions

Chelsea stormed into the EFL Cup final on Tuesday evening, overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit in style by thumping Middlesbrough 6-1 in the return at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are back in action three days later against Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round and their lack of recovery time could lead to an entertaining tie.

Chelsea have put together an impressive run of results at home, winning seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

The exceptions were a 4-4 Premier League draw with champions Manchester City and a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the EFL Cup quarter-final, when the Blues had 15 shots to the Magpies' four before winning on penalties.

Villa have made it to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2015-16 season thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

They have had a decent break since their last game, a goalless draw at Everton on January 14, so Unai Emery should pick a strong team including forwards Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby and in-form midfielders John McGinn and Leon Bailey.

Before the stalemate at Goodison Park, where left-back Alex Moreno had an early strike ruled out by VAR, Villa's previous four away league games had all featured over 2.5 goals and that looks a good bet at Stamford Bridge.

Tommy Conway was Bristol City's hero against West Ham in the third round, scoring an equaliser at the London Stadium and coolly slotting home the only goal in the replay at Ashton Gate.

Conway is 9-1 to open the scoring against another top-flight team, Nottingham Forest, but City centre-back Rob Dickie is a more appealing bet in the anytime-goalscorer market.

The 6ft 4in Dickie has scored twice in his last nine home games in the Championship and had five attempts at goal in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Watford.

Forest have conceded 11 goals from set-pieces in the Premier League, more than any other club this season, so Dickie's aerial prowess is a threat to the visitors.

In-form Coventry completed a quickfire Championship double over Sheffield Wednesday, winning 2-0 at home on Boxing Day and 2-1 at Hillsborough last weekend. The 1987 FA Cup winners are back in Sheffield for Friday's fourth-round tie and they are 6-5 to beat the Owls again.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.