FA Cup final kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 16

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Wembley Stadium, London

Competition FA Cup

TV BBC One and TNT Sports 1

Chelsea vs Manchester City bet builder tips

Erling Haaland to score at any time

Moises Caicedo to be carded

Over two goals

Returns 5-1 with bet365

Click here for Dan Childs's full FA Cup final preview

Hotshot Haaland to make his mark

Erling Haaland has never scored an FA Cup final goal in three previous attempts, but he has looked razor-sharp in recent weeks and looks ready to deliver under the Wembley arch.

The Norwegian has featured just three times in City's FA Cup run but played a match-winning role in the quarter-final clash at home to Liverpool, bagging a hat-trick in a 4-0 victory.

Over the course of this season it has been noticeable that Haaland has worked on his all-round game and is more than just a deadly finisher.

And those improvements are reflected by Haaland's tally of eight Premier League assists.

Among City players only Rayan Cherki has made more top-flight assists, although Haaland's main asset is his ability to put the ball in the net and he has done exactly that in each of his last four starts.

Haaland was benched for City's 3-0 midweek win at home to Crystal Palace, so he should have plenty of energy and can end his sequence of FA Cup final blanks.

Combative Caicedo on course for a card

If Chelsea are to have a decent chance of springing a surprise they will need to gain a measure of control in midfield.

Reece James looks a potential starter after he returned from injury as a substitute in last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Liverpool, but the main responsibility for stemming City attacks will fall on Ecuadorean Moises Caicedo.

At his energetic best, Caicedo has the ability to win the ball back early and drive his team forward.

However, Caicedo takes plenty of chances with his tackling and is top of the Blues' Premier League card count with 11 yellows and one red.

Caicedo has been booked in five of his six appearances against City and looks a solid wager to collect another caution.

High-scoring game on the cards

Manchester City have racked up 21 goals in five FA Cup matches and their free-scoring ways are likely to continue.

Almost half of City's FA Cup goals came in their 10-1 triumph at home to Exeter, but they also showed their quality in their 3-1 win at Newcastle and 4-0 home success against Liverpool.

Chelsea could be the latest team on the wrong end of a heavy defeat, although they have some talented attackers and could contribute to the afternoon's entertainment.

FA Cup final FAQs

When is Chelsea vs Manchester City in the FA Cup final?

Chelsea vs Manchester City takes place on Saturday May 16 and kicks off at 3pm BST.

Where is Chelsea vs Manchester City being played?

The venue for the game is Wembley Stadium in London.

Where can I watch Chelsea vs Manchester City?

BBC One and TNT Sports 1 are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Chelsea vs Manchester City?

Chelsea are 15-4 to win, Manchester City are a 7-10 chance, with the draw 3-1 with bet365.

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