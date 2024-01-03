Crystal Palace v Everton predictions, odds and betting tips: Selhurst set for scoring surge

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Crystal Palace v Everton. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Crystal Palace v Everton

You can watch Crystal Palace v Everton in the FA Cup on Thursday January 4, live on ITV4 at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

1pt 7-5 bet365

You can bet on Crystal Palace v Everton here and get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power

Crystal Palace v Everton odds

Crystal Palace 31-20

Everton 15-8

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Crystal Palace v Everton team news

Crystal Palace

Cheick Doucoure and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi remain sidelined and this game has come too soon for Rob Holding, Sam Johnstone and Joel Ward, although that trio could soon be back in action. Jordan Ayew is away with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations and Michael Olise is out after pulling up against Brentford.

Everton

Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye and Dele Alli are out with injuries while Abdoulaye Doucoure faces a late fitness test but could feature according to Sean Dyche.

Crystal Palace v Everton predictions

It will be interesting to see how Roy Hodgson and Sean Dyche approach this match. Both managers of the old-school ilk, they will hold the FA Cup in high regard, however they will be very aware of their club's positions in the Premier League table, with Crystal Palace six points clear of the relegation zone and Everton hovering just above the drop zone by a point.

In usual circumstances that would lead to rotated line-ups as the league takes priority but, due to a combination of injuries and international absences in both camps, changes could be at a minimum for this FA Cup tie.

Without the lottery of rotation and unfamiliar squads, an affair very similar to recent meetings between these two could unfold at Selhurst Park.

Five of the last six tussles have gone over 2.5 goals and the first league tie between the clubs this term saw the ball hit the net five times as Everton left South London as 3-2 victors.

A similarly exciting contest could occur once more, with both sides enjoying mixed results of late.

Palace have won just one of their last nine matches - a 3-1 victory over Brentford last weekend - in a run that was kick-started by their 3-2 defeat to Everton in November.

However, that sequence has included draws with champions Manchester City and rivals West Ham and Brighton, so they can clearly hold their own when under the cosh and they also won the shot count 13-8 in that defeat to the Toffees, so there may be little to split the sides at Selhurst Park.

Everton, meanwhile, had won four matches in a row to nil, in a run including victories over Newcastle and Chelsea, before being knocked out of the League Cup by Fulham and subsequently losing their next three Premier League games.

They will be looking to bounce back against Palace but are not guaranteed to do so, especially if replicating their woeful display in their 3-0 defeat at Wolves last weekend.

So, with both sides in mixed form and having been involved in a closely-fought high-scoring clash earlier this season, it may be worth looking at the goals market as opposed to a win with very little to split the pair.

Both sets of fans will be hoping to see their sides go all out for the FA Cup, with Palace yet to win major silverware in their history and Everton's last trophy coming in 1995, and their teams could attack with intent as a result.

Both teams have scored in seven of the Eagles' last eight games as well as in three of the Toffees' last four, suggesting each side should be backed to find the net in a clash that is sure to go over 2.5 goals.

Key stat

Five of the last six meetings between these sides have gone over 2.5 goals

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Hughes; Franca, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

Subs: Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Ebiowei, Mateta

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, Gomes, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Danjuma, Chermiti, Beto, Dobbin

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Star man Eze

Top scorer Edouard

Penalty taker Eze

Card magnet Andersen

Assist ace Mitchell

Set-piece aerial threat Andersen

Everton

Star man McNeil

Top scorer Calvert-Lewin

Penalty taker Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Branthwaite

Assist ace McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat Tarkowski

Crystal Palace v Everton b et builder predictions

Eberechi Eze to score

With Michael Olise set to miss this fixture with an injury, the onus will fall on Eberechi Eze to provide the attacking gusto for Palace, and the England star could oblige just as he did when netting against Brentford in his last appearance and against Everton earlier this season.

Both teams to score

Both sides have found the net in seven of Palace's last eight games and three of Everton's last four so, with little to split the sides based on recent form, the same outcome looks likely.

James Garner to be booked

Chris Kavanagh ranks in the top ten for yellow cards per game in the Premier League this season, with a 4.75 per match average, and James Garner could find himself in the book as he will have cover more ground than usual in a bid to deal with Eze, particularly with Idrissa Gueye also unavailable.

Pays out at 16-1 with bet365

Grab £40 from Paddy Power in free bet builder bets when you bet on Crystal Palace v Everton

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Crystal Palace v Everton in the FA Cup.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Crystal Palace v Everton in the FA Cup. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any football market at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS) Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £40 in bet builder bets

Paddy Power FA Cup betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Republic of Ireland.

Open a new account using promo code YSKASB

Deposit a minimum of £10 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded).

Place a sports (Fixed odds) bet (minimum stake £10) on any football market, at odds of at least 2.0 (EVS).

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 on 01/03/2024.

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.