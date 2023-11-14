Cray Valley v Charlton predictions, betting odds and tips: Addicks can advance

Where to watch Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton

Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton predictions

Cray Valley Paper Mills achieved their greatest FA Cup result by holding Charlton to a 1-1 draw at the Valley, but their incredible run could come to an end with a heavy defeat in the first-round replay at Arctic Stadium.

Five levels separate Cray Valley of the Isthmian South East Division from League One Charlton but there wasn't much to choose between the teams when they went head to head in south London this month.

Charlton manager Michael Appleton made 11 changes to his side and almost paid the price as Cray Valley came from behind to earn a richly deserved replay.

Appleton spoke of his disappointment after the game and hinted that he would approach team selection differently for the replay.

FA Cup progress is a high priority for Appleton and he can afford to pick first-choice players safe in the knowledge that his team have a free weekend coming up.

A stronger Charlton team should have too much quality and experience for Cray Valley, who have already achieved more than they could possibly have imagined.

Cray Valley are hoping for a moment of magic from their 15-goal top scorer Kyrell Lisbie, who has notched in every one of the five previous rounds.

Lisbie is 4-1 to get on the scoresheet and delight his father Kevin, who was a Charlton player between 1996 and 2007, scoring 16 goals.

The 19-year-old was Cray's main threat in the first game and it was his cross which deflected off Charlton defender Lucas Ness for the 48th-minute equaliser which sent their 2,000 travelling supporters wild.

Only 1,500 fans will be able to squeeze into Cray's ground for the sold-out replay, and the lucky ones to have tickets are likely to witness a comfortable away win. Backing Charlton to cover a 1.5-goal Asian handicap will be a winning bet if the Addicks are victorious by at least two goals.

Key stat

Charlton have lost just two of their last 12 matches

