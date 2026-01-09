Charlton vs Chelsea predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Charlton vs Chelsea kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, January 10

Kick-off 8pm

Venue The Valley, London

Competition FA Cup third round

TV Live on TNT Sports 1

Liam Rosenior will be in the Chelsea dugout for the first time on Saturday and he will hope his team can avoid an FA Cup banana skin when they head to Charlton.

The Blues have failed to win their last five matches and face an Addicks side whose Championship form has slumped after an encouraging start following their promotion via the League One playoffs.

Charlton vs Chelsea betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Chelsea to win & both teams to score

1pt 15-8 bet365

Best player bet

Moises Caicedo to be booked

9-2 bet365

Longshot

Lloyd Jones to score or assist

10-1 bet365

Charlton vs Chelsea preview

Many will feel Liam Rosenior, with his previous managerial experience at Derby, Hull and Strasbourg, has been thrown in at the deep end as the new Chelsea boss and he will get a good indication of the character in his squad when they head to Charlton in the FA Cup.

The Blues' lack of progress in the Premier League did for Rosenior's predecessor Enzo Maresca and the new gaffer watched from the stands at Fulham on Wednesday as they failed to win for the ninth time in their last 11 matches.

With changes to the starting line-up perhaps enforced by a hectic run of recent matches, this could be a good fact-finding mission for Rosenior as some of his fringe players will get an opportunity.

That should ensure a positive attitude from those given a start and there should be goals given six of the Blues' last eight games have all featured at least three.

Charlton may feel this game has come about three months too late as Nathan Jones's side made an encouraging return to the Championship after playoff glory, but have now fallen into the bottom six.

However, the Addicks are still capable of creating a big-game atmosphere at The Valley and they have lost just two home games this term.

But a shock may prove beyond them as they may not create the required chances. They remain capable of scoring a goal and they performed well in the second half in their last home game against Championship leaders Coventry, which should give them confidence against what is likely to be a Chelsea second string.

Chelsea youngsters such as Estevao and Alejandro Garnacho could be troublesome and Liam Delap could prove a handful too, so the Blues look to have the greater number of potential matchwinners.

But Charlton should be positive and score against a team who have conceded in eight of their last ten matches.

Caicedo should still be focused

The Premier League has had a gruelling schedule over the last few weeks, but one player who is unlikely to take things easy now he is in FA Cup action is Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo.

His appearance against Fulham ended a run of four straight league games in which he picked up a yellow card and he did not take things easy in the last international break when he was cautioned playing for Ecuador in friendlies against Canada and New Zealand.

Jones is set-piece threat for Addicks

Charlton's best hope of getting on the scoresheet is from a set-piece and towering central defender Lloyd Jones can be a real handful.

Jones is the main target at the far post at throw-ins and corners and it is worth chancing that he can make a goal contribution by either scoring or providing the final touch to set up on of his colleagues.

Charlton vs Chelsea Bet Builder

Conor Coventry to be booked

The heartbeat of the Charlton midfield is set for a busy evening and could easily pick up his sixth booking of the season.

Alejandro Garnacho to have three or more shots

The Argentinian tends to shine against opposition from lower divisions, scoring twice against Cardiff in the EFL Cup recently, and he is likely to try his luck.

Over nine corners

Only Newcastle have a higher average of corners per game than Chelsea in the Premier League and a vociferous home crowd can help Charlton contribute to a hefty flag-kick count.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for Charlton vs Chelsea

♦ Both teams have scored in nine of Chelsea's last 11 matches

♦ Chelsea have won just two of their last 11 games

♦ Charlton have kept two clean sheets in their last 14 games

♦ The Addicks have lost two of their12 home outings this season

♦ Chelsea have won on four of their last five visits to The Valley

Charlton vs Chelsea betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Charlton vs Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Charlton 11-2 Chelsea 2-5 Draw 18-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Charlton vs Chelsea team news and predicted line-ups

Charlton

Striker Matty Godden remains an absentee while defenders Kayne Ramsey and Josh Edwards have both been ruled out.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Kaminski; Burke, Jones, Bell; Bree, Berry, Coventry, Rankin-Costello, Campbell; Leaburn, Kelman.

Subs: Carey, Gillesphey, Docherty, Olaofe, Apter, Knibbs, Gough.

Chelsea

Marc Cucurella can play despite his red card at Fulham. Plenty of changes are expected although Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo will miss out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; Acheampong, Fofana, Hato, Gittens; Santos, Caicedo; Estevao, Fernandez, Garnacho; Delap.

Subs: Cucurella, Gusto, Pedro, Chalobah, Adarabiayo, Palmer, Neto.

FAQs for Charlton vs Chelsea

When is Charlton vs Chelsea in the FA Cup?

Charlton vs Chelsea takes place on Saturday January 10 and kicks-off at 8pm.

Where is Charlton vs Chelsea being played?

The venue for the game is The Valley.

Where can I watch Charlton vs Chelsea ?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Charlton vs Chelsea ?

Charlton are 11-2 to win, Chelsea are a 2-5 chance, with the draw 18-5 (Sky Bet).

