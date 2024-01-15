Bristol City v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips: Hammers can edge past hosts in FA Cup replay

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Bristol City v West Ham. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Bristol City v West Ham

You can watch Bristol City v West Ham in the FA Cup on Tuesday January 16, live on BBC One at 7.45pm

Match prediction & best bet

West Ham to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 8-5 Coral

Bristol City v West Ham odds

Bristol City 16-5

West Ham 10-11

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bristol City v West Ham team news

Bristol City

The Robins are missing Kal Naismith, Mark Sykes, Rob Atkinson and Ayman Benarous but Haydon Roberts and Ross McCrorie are fit again.

West Ham

Jarrod Bowen, Dinos Mavropanos, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio are injured. Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd are on international duty.

Bristol City v West Ham predictions

West Ham's recent success has been built on excellent defensive performances and they may need to show that resilience again in their FA Cup third-round replay at Bristol City.

The Hammers are missing top goalscorer Jarrod Bowen and Brazil international Lucas Paqueta due to injuries suffered in their 1-1 draw at home to the Robins while Mohammed Kudus, another of their attacking gems, is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

West Ham should still have the quality to come through the replay at Ashton Gate, where their starting 11 is likely to include classy midfielders Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and James Ward-Prowse as well as winger Said Benrahma, who missed out on a place in Algeria's Afcon squad.

But Bristol City showed their spirit at the London Stadium, battling back to claim a deserved draw after Bowen had given the Hammers a fourth-minute lead.

Seven of West Ham's eight away wins this season have featured under 3.5 goals and that looks an appealing bet as they aim to grind out a victory with a depleted attacking unit.

Bristol City are 14th in the Championship but they have conceded just 30 goals in 27 league games and only runaway leaders Leicester and top-six clubs Leeds, West Brom and Coventry have tighter defences in the second tier.

The Robins have failed to score in their last three league fixtures, however, drawing 0-0 at Birmingham on December 29 before a 1-0 home defeat to Millwall on New Year's Day and a 2-0 loss at Preston on Saturday.

Leading marksman Tommy Conway scored a slick equaliser at the London Stadium but three of the youngster's six league goals have been penalties and West Ham's defence should be confident of keeping their hosts quiet.

Conway's strike is the only goal the Hammers have conceded in their last four matches as they claimed 2-0 league wins over Manchester United and Arsenal before starting 2024 with a 0-0 draw at home to Brighton.

Moyes will have been frustrated that his side failed to get the job done at the first attempt and his starting line-up will be weaker than it was at the London Stadium.

However, the Hammers have not played since the original cup tie, whereas the Robins have played five games since Christmas, four of which were away from home.

That may give the Premier League side a slight advantage in terms of freshness and they can progress in an attritional replay at Ashton Gate.

Key stat

Bristol City have scored only once in their last four league and cup matches

Probable teams

Bristol City (4-2-3-1): O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Pring; James, Williams; Bell, Knight, Mehmeti; Conway

Subs: Gardner-Hickman, King, McCrorie, Cornick, Wells, Roberts, Knight-Lebel

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Benrahma, Ward-Prowse, Fornals; Ings

Subs: Casey, Marshall, Coufal, Mubama, Cornet, Cresswell, Scarles

Inside info

Bristol City

Star man Rob Dickie

Top scorer Tommy Conway

Penalty taker Tommy Conway

Card magnet Cameron Pring

Assist ace Joe Williams

Set-piece aerial threat Rob Dickie

West Ham

Star man Edson Alvarez

Top scorer Tomas Soucek

Penalty taker Said Benrahma

Card magnet Emerson

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Bristol City v West Ham b et builder predictions

Under 3.5 goals

Five of Bristol City's last eight home matches have ended in 1-0 wins or defeats for the Robins while West Ham are missing a host of key attackers

Tomas Soucek to have two or more shots

The Hammers midfielder had two shots in the original tie and has scored 11 times in his last 29 appearances for club and country

Emerson to be shown a card

West Ham's right-back looks a big price to be booked, having picked up seven yellow cards in 13 away games in all competitions this season

Pays out at 17-1 with Paddy Power

