Blackburn v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Where to watch Blackburn v Newcastle

You can watch Blackburn v Newcastle in the FA Cup at 7.45pm on Tuesday February 27, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

2pts 21-20 Betfair

Blackburn v Newcastle odds

Blackburn 19-4

Newcastle 8-15

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Blackburn v Newcastle team news

Blackburn

Ryan Hedges suffered an injury in Saturday's draw with Norwich and he is likely to join John Fleck, Joe Rankin-Costello and Hayden Carter on the sidelines. Harry Leonard faces a fitness test.

Newcastle

Alexander Isak and Joe Willock returned to action against Arsenal. Elliot Anderson and Matt Targett are back in training but Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Nick Pope and Sandro Tonali are still unavailable. Martin Dubravka missed the weekend league defeat due to illness so Loris Karius may keep his place in goal.

Blackburn v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle were outclassed by Arsenal in Saturday's 4-1 Premier League defeat at the Emirates Stadium and the Magpies will be hoping to bounce back with an FA Cup fifth-round win at Championship side Blackburn.

Eddie Howe's men managed only three shots at goal, one of which was a late consolation goal from Joe Willock, but they are hot favourites for victory at Ewood Park.

Over 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in Newcastle's last eight league games, including a 4-4 draw at home to Luton on February 3, and they had beaten Aston Villa 3-1 and Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their previous two away fixtures before the weekend rout at Arsenal.

The Magpies have come through two tricky FA Cup away ties, winning 3-0 at local rivals Sunderland and 2-0 at Fulham, but they have conceded 23 goals in just eight league matches since Christmas.

Blackburn, bidding for a first win under new manager John Eustace, have been involved in a host of high-scoring cup ties this term.

They beat Walsall 4-3, Harrogate 8-0 and Cardiff 5-2 in the EFL Cup before losing 2-0 at Chelsea and they thumped Cambridge 5-2 and Wrexham 4-1 in their first two FA Cup games at Ewood Park.

Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics, the leading scorer in the Championship with 18 goals, should be confident of troubling a leaky Newcastle defence but Rovers have not kept a clean sheet in their last 13 home matches, so going for goals looks the best bet.

Key stat

Eight of Newcastle's last ten league and cup games have produced over 3.5 goals.

Probable teams

Blackburn (3-4-3): Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton; Brittain, Garrett, Tronstad, Sigurdsson; Moran, Szmodics, Gallagher

Subs: Pickering, Buckley, Leonard, Dolan, Ayari, Telalovic, Chrisene

Newcastle (4-3-3): Karius; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Barnes, Isak, Murphy

Subs: Trippier, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Botman, Krafth, Hall

