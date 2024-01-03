2023-24 FA Cup outright predictions, betting odds and tips: Cherries look the value pick for Wembley glory

When to bet

The FA Cup third round starts at 8pm on Thursday

Best bets

Bournemouth

1pt each-way 66-1 general

Wolves

1pt each-way 80-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

FA Cup outright predictions

Heavyweight clubs have largely dominated the FA Cup in the Premier League era but there have been two first-time FA Cup winners (Wigan and Leicester) over the last 11 years and there is the potential for another in 2024 with 66-1 shots Bournemouth making each-way appeal to get their hands on the trophy.

Only nine clubs have won the FA Cup since the Premier League's inaugural season in 1992-93 and five of those teams were multiple winners with Arsenal proving the most successful with nine successes over the last 31 years.

The cash generated by the Premier League and additional revenue streams garnered from the Champions League have been key to enabling a select few to dominate the FA Cup, but there have been exceptions with Portsmouth (2008), Wigan (2013) and Leicester (2021) enjoying their moments under the famous arch.

Markets anticipate one of the big clubs coming to the fore in 2023-24 and there is reverence for holders Manchester City, who are 3-1 to defend the trophy.

City have won the FA Cup twice in seven seasons under Pep Guardiola and are obvious contenders.

Guardiola's side could be stronger in the coming months with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland on the mend following injuries and they appear to have an easy starter at home to Huddersfield but it is questionable whether they deserve to be such short odds.

City's Premier League points tally (40 from 19 games) is their lowest at the halfway point of a season since the 2019-20 campaign.

They landed a trophy treble last season but there have been signs of a hangover and their EFL Cup challenge concluded at the first hurdle with a 1-0 loss away to Newcastle.

All of the other main contenders are available at double-figure odds, including 10-1 shots Arsenal, who start with a titanic third-round clash at home to 12-1 shots Liverpool.

Whoever comes through the Emirates Stadium clash will fancy their chances of going all the way, but the FA Cup is not going to be the main priority for either club.

Arsenal have their title challenge and the Champions League to think about, while Liverpool's main focus will be to defend their hard-earned advantage in the Premier League.

Aside from that the Reds have a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final with Fulham on the horizon, and they resume their Europa League challenge in March.

Chelsea have no such European commitments to worry about and they have a superb recent record in the FA Cup having lifted the trophy on six occasions since the turn of the millennium.

The Blues should cruise past third-round opponents Preston, who are Saturday's visitors to Stamford Bridge, but they have been a mid-table Premier League side for 18 months and look simply too short at 11-1.

Value is also in short supply when it comes to Manchester United and Newcastle, who are 10-1 and 12-1.

United should get past League One Wigan at the DW Stadium on Monday but they are hard to trust in the Premier League and could fall short as soon as they meet high-class opposition.

Newcastle might have a better chance if they can get over their injury crisis.

However, they are looking threadbare in the run up to Saturday's trip to north-east rivals Sunderland and could suffer an immediate knockout blow.

Tottenham's lack of European football makes them an interesting proposition at 14-1, but they are going through a tough period in terms of player absentees and their third-round tie at home to Burnley is far from a foregone conclusion.

Brighton's involvement in the Europa League, allied to a tricky third-round trip to Stoke, makes them a difficult sell at 16-1 and Aston Villa (available at 20-1) are likely to be distracted as they focus heavily on a push for a top-four finish.

There is scope for one of the more unfashionable clubs to go deep and Bournemouth fit the bit as a lively each-way contender.

The Cherries have taken 19 points from their last eight Premier League games which is more than any other team in the division.

They have got themselves into a comfortable mid-table position and look primed to have a real crack at the FA Cup starting with Saturday's trip to Championship strugglers QPR.

Bournemouth will probably need to beat some big clubs on the way to Wembley but they have registered successes at home to Newcastle (2-0) and away to Manchester United (3-0) over the last two months and are not without hope of a long run in the competition.

Another team making lots of appeal are 80-1 shots Wolves, who open up with a trip to Brentford on Friday.

Being drawn away to a fellow top-flight side is far from ideal but Wolves go into the contest after three straight Premier League wins and they face a Bees side weakened by the ongoing absences of star forwards Bryan Mbeumo (ankle) and Ivan Toney (suspension).

Wolves have every chance of passing their test in west London and they would be tough opponents for anyone in the later rounds.

They have registered 2-1 wins at home to Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League and may have the capacity to go all the way to a Wembley final.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.