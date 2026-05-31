World Cup warm-ups: Expert predictions for Monday's international friendlies

Best Monday international friendly bets

Best bets

Turkey to win to nil

2pts 19-20 bet365

Norway

2pts 10-11 Ladbrokes

Marcel Sabitzer to score at any time

1pt 3-1 bet365

Over 2.5 Colombia goals vs Costa Rica

2pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Monday's international friendly predictions

Turkey vs North Macedonia predictions

Turkey ran a tight ship in their World Cup qualifying playoffs against Romania and Kosovo and they can continue their defence-first approach against goal-shy North Macedonia.

Monday's underdogs have scored just twice in their last seven fixtures and haven't scored away from home since they were thrashed 7-1 in Wales in November.

The Crescent Stars have won three of their last four games without conceding, and a 2-2 draw against European champions Spain was the only result to disrupt that streak.

Norway vs Sweden predictions

Gearing up for their first World Cup appearance this millennium, Norway put together a flawless qualifying campaign in which they won all eight games, scoring 37 goals.

They haven't lost a home game in over two years, winning nine of their 12 assignments in that time, and they face a Sweden side who finished bottom of their qualifying group.

Norway beat Sweden home and away in the 2022 Nations League and they can make it three wins in a row against their Scandinavian rivals.

Austria vs Tunisia predictions

Austria are odds-on favourites to make it four wins from their last five games, and Marcel Sabitzer could be one of those to make his mark in Vienna.

Marko Arnautovic is the only player in Austria's squad to have more international goals than Sabitzer, and five of his 25 goals have come in the past year.

The 32-year-old scored against Ghana and South Korea in March and has found the net in five of his last ten appearances for Austria.

Colombia vs Costa Rica predictions

Defeats to France and Croatia in March may have dampened Colombian spirits but they can build morale with a big win over Costa Rica on Monday.

Los Cafeteros have put three past Costa Rica in each of their last two meetings and have scored at least three times in games against Australia, Mexico, Venezuela and Bolivia in the past year.

Los Ticos were hammered 5-0 by Iran last time out, following on from a disappointing 2-2 draw with Jordan, so they look up against it in Bogota.

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