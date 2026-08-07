Expert Jury: Betting tips and predictions for this weekend's football and more

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Racing Post Sport football experts Steve Davies, James Mason and Jack Ogalbe are joined by Paddy Power odds compiler Ivor Davies to answer five of football's burning questions.

What is your best football bet this weekend?

Ivor Davies: Motherwell to beat Falkirk. I have the Steelmen rated a bit better than the market in general and nothing has changed my mind after their encouraging start last week. Alfred Johansson already has them looking organised and progressive and Fir Park is the perfect stage to go through the gears against a Falkirk side still finding their feet.

Steve Davies: Dean Brennan’s work at Barnet goes largely unnoticed but he has had the Bees ticking for a while and I’m going to throw a hail Mary their way at Cambridge in the EFL Cup. The League One side have struggled for goals in the summer, Brennan has invested well and it would be less of an upset than the odds imply.

James Mason: I like the look of Aberdeen to beat Dundee at Dens Park. The Dons have made a perfect start to the season, winning all five matches in the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Premiership, and they can account for a Dundee side who have just one win in their last three games.

Jack Ogalbe: They are hardly a new story, but Birmingham have done good business over the summer, and I expect them to beat Swansea in the EFL Cup. Only goal difference separated the pair in last season’s Championship and odds of 13-10 about the Blues feel generous. They finished 2025-26 on an unbeaten run of five games.

Who are the most vulnerable favourites?

ID: Hearts look too short. I think the market is giving them a bit too much respect in general. Losing both their manager and captain to Rangers could take time to recover from. Dundee United will arrive full of confidence after holding Rangers on the opening weekend and I’m happy to oppose Hearts at those odds.

SD: Where do you start? It’s far too early to be overly bullish at short odds about the likes of Stoke, Norwich or West Ham. And I would definitely want to be taking on Luton at Gillingham because that looks a really thankless trip for the Hatters.

JM: Sheffield United’s focus is on Championship promotion, not a run in the EFL Cup, and favourite-backers would do well to stay away from the Blades when they head to Mansfield. The Stags beat the Yorkshire outfit in the FA Cup last season and they can do another job on Chris Wilder’s side.

JO: I love a big price and I’m taking Dundee United at 15-4 to beat 4-7 Hearts. United were unlucky to draw their Scottish Premiership opener with Rangers 1-1, have made some interesting signings and are unbeaten in three visits to Tynecastle. Hearts’ losing start continued as they were smashed 6-1 by Benfica on Thursday.

'It's far too early to be overly bullish at short odds about Stoke, Norwich or West Ham' - Steve Davies

Which club still needs to do some serious transfer business?

ID: Newcastle. Losing key players and changing manager in the same summer has left obvious gaps. They need more proven Premier League quality, particularly in midfield and attack if they’re to challenge for Europe again.

SD: No disrespect to the Brighton ace, but when Crystal Palace are considering a move for injury-prone 32-year-old Solly March, you have to feel the Eagles have slightly drifted from their original shopping list. I’m sure Pierre Sage has his eyes on any pending Chelsea clearout because Palace definitely have more to do.

JM: Crystal Palace’s squad is still lacking in several areas and the exit of defender Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea has left a big void to fill, especially after Marc Guehi departed for Manchester City in January. The Eagles are working under financial constraints but new manager Pierre Sage will know new faces are needed at Selhurst Park.

JO: I find Liverpool’s apparent lack of concern about central defensive cover insane. Virgil van Dijk is not the player he was and Joe Gomez is sidelined. That leaves Giovanni Leoni, who is coming back from a major injury, and fellow rookie Jeremy Jacquet.

Give us a dark horse for the EFL Cup this season

ID: I’ll throw a dart at Leeds at 40-1 each-way. They look well equipped to improve this season – Anton Stach brings a steel in midfield, Dominic Calvert-Lewin provides a focal point up front and Harry Wilson adds real quality. Elland Road is a difficult place for anyone on a cup night and with a kind draw they might outrun their price.

SD: The days of Boro, Birmingham and Swansea going in seem a lifetime ago now and barely any teams beyond the big boys seem capable of (or interested in) giving it a go. Fulham have reached the quarters and semis over the last two years and if Alvaro Arbeloa isn’t told otherwise, maybe he’ll take it seriously..

JM: Nottingham Forest are worth considering. There is no European football for them to worry about this season, which reduces their workload, and the Tricky Trees have brought in a manager in Oliver Glasner who showed his class during his time at Crystal Palace by delivering three trophies.

JO: I’ve been impressed with Leeds’ summer transfer business. They should be nowhere near relegation and, after last season’s FA Cup semi-final appearance, they can have a crack at the EFL Cup. Harry Wilson’s arrival has added to a squad packed with ‘moments players’ – the kind you want in cup competitions.

Do not miss The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts.

Click here to find out more, pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here .

Where's the value in the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday?

ID: PSG are decent favourites after another outstanding European campaign but Aston Villa have shown they can trouble anyone on their day under Unai Emery. PSG’s quality should tell over 90 minutes but Villa have enough attacking threat to get on the scoresheet. Back PSG to win & both teams to score.

SD: PSG are in no rush to get their France World Cup stars back and have admitted most won’t be available in Salzburg. That alone has to offer Villa hope, and don’t forget Spurs even got a 2-2 draw off the European champions in this game last summer. Draw or Villa double chance.

JM: You have to go for goals between two teams who favour attack over defence. Paris Saint-Germain scored a leading 45 goals when successfully defending their Champions League crown while Aston Villa were the top scorers in the Europa League with 31. Entertainment is expected and over 3.5 goals is an appealing option.

JO: I love the 7-4 for Paris Saint-Germain to win and over 2.5 goals. Their Super Cup preparations have again been low-key, and while Aston Villa have been busier, they have been away in Asia, and both are still getting players back after the World Cup. The pair shared nine goals over two legs in 2025, but PSG know how to get the job done.

Read more from Racing Post Sport:

Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 8-1 acca for Saturday's action

National League: Cumbrians can regain EFL status



William Hill Scottish Premiership predictions: Buddies may struggle to stop free-scoring Saints



Warren Ashurst: Expect goals, goals, goals in this Premier League season

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.