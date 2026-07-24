Expert Jury: Betting tips and predictions for this weekend's football and more

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Racing Post Sport football experts Phil Agius, Tom Hill, Tom McGarry and Ian Wilkerson and joined by Coral odds compiler Chris Wood to answer five of football's burning questions.

What is your best football bet this weekend?

Phil Agius: Queens Park can rule over Queen of the South in the Scottish League Cup. The Championship side look set to chase home top-flight Aberdeen in Group A and their results against Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts have been superior to the League One outfit’s. Queens Park have also had a week to prepare since their 2-1 defeat by Aberdeen.

Tom Hill: A gulf in class should be evident on Saturday as St Johnstone host East Fife in the Scottish League Cup, and a home win to nil looks the smart play. Before last week’s 1-0 defeat to Inverness, St Johnstone had won seven games in a row and they should have too much class for their League One opponents.

Tom McGarry: A win will take either of these sides through as group winners but with home advantage, Stenhousemuir are a huge price to get the better of Livingston in this afternoon’s Scottish League Cup clash. These two teams are now in the same division and Stenny, who are unbeaten under former Livi boss Marvin Bartley, are worth siding with.

Ian Wilkerson: St Mirren enjoyed one of their greatest days when they beat Celtic in last season’s Scottish League Cup final and they have scored four goals against Dumbarton, Cove Rangers and East Kilbride in this year’s competition. Championship side Dunfermline represent a tougher challenge but the Paisley outfit look focused and can claim another success.

Chris Wood: Airdrie potentially look a big price at home to Ross County in their Scottish League Cup meeting but it’s too early in the season for me to get meaningfully involved.

Which summer transfer has caught your eye the most?

PA: Morgan Rogers should be a big hit at Chelsea but Aston Villa have found themselves a cracking replacement in Johan Manzambi. The 20-year-old, signed from Freiburg, made a big impression in a short time at the World Cup with Switzerland, scoring three goals in the group before picking up a knee injury. He could be a real star.

TH: Leeds’s capture of Harry Wilson on a free transfer looks a shrewd move after he had a stellar campaign for Fulham. His 19 goal contributions helped the Cottagers avoid trouble and he will plug a gap in Leeds’ attack. Wilson knows plenty of his Leeds teammates through his Wales connections and should add a new dimension to the midfield.

TM: It has been a summer of big transfers already but with astronomical fees being thrown around, Manchester United appear to have got real value in landing Youri Tielemans for a reported £36m. A proven winner who will add quality to their midfield, Tielemans will also fill the void left by the departed Casemiro.

IW: It is always good to see how young European players adapt to the Premier League and I’m looking forward to watching Johan Manzambi at Aston Villa. Youri Tielemans’ departure should ensure he gets plenty of opportunities and his three goals and fine performances for Switzerland at the World Cup make him an intriguing addition.

CW: Morgan Rogers to Chelsea seems like yet another incredibly shrewd piece of business from the West London side given their lack of depth in attacking midfield and proven track record with young English players!

Who wins the Scottish Premiership?

PA: It seems a shame that Hearts may have missed their best chance of striking early in their long-term plan but Rangers should be back on the scene this season and they look the value this time after pinching top scorer Lawrence Shankland from the refreshing Jam Tarts.

TH: The value lies with Rangers, who have made sweeping changes after last season’s disappointing campaign. Hearts’ best assets on and off the pitch have moved to Ibrox, while Celtic’s squad still looks a little light. Rangers have added at least five new starters to their ranks, and with Derek McInnes now in charge, they can end Celtic’s dominance.

TM: Celtic and Hearts both look weaker than they were last season and that could open the door for Rangers to claim a first league crown since 2021. Derek McInnes will be hungry for success after his near miss with Hearts last term and he has recruited well, notably bringing Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin with him from Tynecastle.

IW: It looks unlikely that we will see the three-way battle that made the tile race so enjoyable last season and Lawrence Shankland’s move from Hearts to Rangers has a lot to do with that. He could help the Gers finally end Celtic’s dominance if Danny Rohl’s side can avoid the start they endured under Russell Martin last season.

CW: Rangers look as though they have got a decent side together while Celtic are in a state of flux with some big-name players potentially on their way. Hearts will once again be lively outsiders but it could be a season too early for another big title tilt.

Give us an early ante-post bet for any of England’s top four divisions

PA: It’s not the most original selection but Leicester should be hard to stop in League One. The Foxes would have stayed up without their points deduction last season, when they lost only two of their last eight Championship games. Some of their bigger earners have inevitably departed but there’s still plenty of quality in the squad.

TH: Norwich finished last season in incredible form under Philippe Clement and they look good value for a top-eight finish in his first full season in charge. The Canaries have kept hold of their better players, and having claimed 41 points from their final 20 matches in the Championship, Norwich will feel that a playoff finish is the bare minimum.

TM: Newport have flirted with relegation from the EFL in the last two seasons and their time could be up this term. With no permanent manager after Christian Fuchs’s resignation and key players such as Bobby Kamwa and Matt Baker having moved on, the Exiles could end up propping up League Two.

IW: It looks like a season where the three clubs coming into the Premier League are really set to struggle. The development of teams such as Brighton, Brentford and Bournemouth means the potential relegation field is shortened and Spurs and Nottingham Forest look set to improve, so the 3-1 on Coventry, Ipswich and Hull all to go down looks attractive.

CW: The Premier League top-scorer market has a nice each-way shape to it and Alexander Isak looks the play given his return to fitness. Hugo Ekitike’s injury and Mohamed Salah’s departure should mean he gets plenty of minutes and he will start the season on penalty duty.

Alexander Isak (centre) could be set for a more productive campaign after a frustrating first year with Liverpool Credit: Getty Images

Can anyone stop Spain at Euro 2028?

PA: Yes, they can. France and England were not far short of the required standard at the World Cup and both those nations have a wealth of burgeoning attacking talent. Spain have the better defence and overall set-up but they’re not so far ahead as to be unstoppable two years out.

TH: If France hire Zinedine Zidane to replace Didier Deschamps, they are getting a proven winner in the dugout, and France’s squad is still young enough to be ready for a title charge in two years’ time. Only three of their outfield players in the USA were over 30, so their squad could be hitting their peak at Euro 2028.

TM: Spain will certainly be the team to beat. The oldest member of their World Cup squad was back-up striker Borja Iglesias at 33 so the nucleus of the team should still be in place for the Euros. France and England will challenge, but La Roja have proved they can deal with both of those opponents. Hunger to go again may be their biggest obstacle.

IW: France were more impressive than Spain at the World Cup before they didn’t turn up for the semi-final. Playing at home will be a massive boost for England. The Three Lions almost took La Roja to extra-time in the final in 2024 and look a potentially stronger team than the one that lost on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

CW: The obvious answer is France given they were everyone’s favourites until their disappointing performance in the semi-final. Zinedine Zidane will be a new broom and will presumably be keen to play on the front foot which will suit the array of attacking talent he has at his disposal.

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