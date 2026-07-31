Expert Jury: Betting tips and predictions for this weekend's football and more

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Racing Post Sport football experts Aaron Ashley, Joe Casey and Joe Champion are joined by Ladbrokes odds compiler Colin Miles to answer five of football's burning questions.

What is your best football bet this weekend?

Aaron Ashley: Aberdeen draw no bet at home to Hearts is of interest at odds-against. Hearts may take time to get going under a new manager after the departure of Derek McInnes to Rangers and they have also lost the goals of Lawrence Shankland to the Glasgow giants. Aberdeen won all four games in Group A of the League Cup, racking up 11 goals and conceding just twice.

Joe Casey: Partick -1 away at Morton. The Jags have been handed a huge boost with the re-signing of star youngster Ben Stanway and they have been backed in to 15-8 from 4-1 for the Scottish Championship title. Morton look destined for a battle against the drop and lost all four of their League Cup games without scoring.

Joe Champion: Aberdeen to beat Hearts. I wouldn’t read much into the Dons’ perfect start in the League Cup, but the Jambos have plenty to prove after a summer of upheaval and a 6-0 aggregate loss to Sturm Graz in Champions League qualifying. Aberdeen are also unbeaten in 14 at home against Hearts, winning 11 of those matches.

Colin Miles: Aberdeen to beat Hearts. There have been quite a few changes at Tynecastle this summer and their showing against Sturm Graz shows it could take time to settle under their new manager.

What are you most looking forward to this season?

AA: Johan Manzambi created a serious impression at the World Cup for Switzerland and, having scored seven goals and grabbed nine assists for Freiburg last season, the 20-year-old looks an excellent signing for Aston Villa. It could also be a breakthrough season for Rio Ngumoha at Anfield and it is hard not to be excited about the fearless teenager.

J Casey: The sheer number of new managers in the Premier League. There is real uncertainty about how Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Ipswich, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth will fare under their new bosses. The league should be very interesting in the early part of the campaign.

J Champion: It is a long time to wait – and the league phase has quickly become as tedious as the group stage that preceded it – but the Champions League knockout phase always delivers high drama and rates as the best part of the season.

CM: I’m most looking forward to the season starting after the big break following the World Cup. I’m curious to see how Tottenham’s big-money signings will affect their team and whether they will contend for the European positions again. Also, how Andoni Iraola will get on at Liverpool following his successful spell at Bournemouth.

'I'm looking forward to seeing how Andoni Iraola will get on at Liverpool' - Colin Miles of Ladbrokes

Which new Premier League manager has the most to prove?

AA: Stepping into the shoes of Pep Guardiola, Enzo Maresca has a massive task on his hands at Manchester City, but I think Andoni Iraola has most to prove at Liverpool. Iraola had an intense training regime at Bournemouth but that will be harder to balance with European football at Liverpool and losing seasoned players increases pressure.

J Casey: Following Pep Guardiola is an incredibly tough task that Enzo Maresca has been handed at Manchester City. The pressure to avoid becoming another David Moyes at Manchester United is significant and in Maresca’s case, his acrimonious departure from Chelsea doesn’t help matters.

J Champion: Matthias Jaissle was the most Googled man in England on Thursday and will be under huge scrutiny at Newcastle, but I think there is more pressure on Enzo Maresca. He was hard done by at Chelsea but stepping into a dugout vacated by Pep Guardiola is a significant test. He doesn’t have much time to win over a fanbase used to success.

CM: Enzo Maresca has big shoes to fill at Manchester City and his tenure at Chelsea had some positives but also a lot of negatives, such as his relationship with the fans. He will need to keep them onside at the Etihad if he is to succeed.

Would you back Erling Haaland to be top Premier League scorer?

AA: A season-long bet at 4-6 makes no appeal to me but it’s hard to see how he can be beaten. Erling Haaland has played at least 31 games in all four Premier League seasons and his goal tallies have read 36, 27, 22 and 27. But I’d rather try to pinch a place at a price and Cole Palmer appeals each-way at 40-1.

J Casey: I wouldn’t have much interest in backing a 4-6 shot ante-post unless it was a real value pick and it’s hard to make the case that Erling Haaland to be top goalscorer really is. He played 67 games for club and country last season and the effect of that cannot be overestimated. Pep Guardiola leaving will also have a big impact and I’d swerve him at the prices.

J Champion: No. Haaland is showing no signs of slowing down but we don’t know whether Maresca will manage his minutes, particularly in the latter part of the season if European commitments are greater than Premier League ones. Working out who fills the places is a better strategy and I like the look of both Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer with that in mind.

CM: At odds-on, I would be a layer. Haaland is bound to among the contenders, but a fit-again Alexander Isak should be scoring a lot more this season, Joao Pedro looks hungry for goals and Igor Thiago will want to prove he is not a one-season wonder.

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Give us a winner for the midweek European ties

AA: Bodo/Glimt are a big price at Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday. The Norwegian side made the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2024-25 and then reached the round of 16 of last season’s Champions League, winning home and away against Inter in the playoffs. They are on a six-game winning streak and are well into their season.

J Casey: Copenhagen to beat Debrecen in the Conference League on Thursday. The Danes had a disappointing campaign last season but have been solid enough to start the new term, with two wins and a draw from three matches. They should be able to get the better of Hungarian side Debrecen, who laboured past Armenian side Pyunik in the last round.

J Champion: Over 2.5 goals in Union St-Gilloise v Bodo/Glimt in Champions League qualifying. USG’s eight matches in last year’s league phase averaged 3.1 goals while their opponents have been in fine scoring form in Norway. They put three goals past Manchester City, Inter and Sporting in last season’s competition.

CM: Union Saint-Gilloise to beat Bodo/Glimt. The Norwegian side had some great results in Europe last season, including beating Manchester City and Inter, but the sale of star striker Kasper Hogh to Celtic could see them struggle to match last season’s form.

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