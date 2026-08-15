Expert Jury: Betting tips and predictions for the Community Shield

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Arsenal and Manchester City meet on Sunday in the traditional opener to the top-flight season in England, the FA Community Shield.

With Wembley unavailable, this year's match will take place in Cardiff and Racing Post Sport's Aaron Ashley, Warren Ashurst and Steve Davies are joined by Nick Gurney of William Hill to run the rule over the game between the Premier League champions and FA Cup holders.

Who wins the Community Shield between Arsenal and Man City?

Aaron Ashley, Racing Post Sport: There is a bit of guesswork regarding the teams with so many players coming back late due to the World Cup and I think a 90-minute draw is overpriced. Six of the last nine Community Shield clashes have gone to penalties, which includes the game between this pair in 2023, and that means four of their last eight meetings have ended level.

Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport: It feels like Manchester City are further down the line with their preparations and transfer activity than Arsenal, which could be crucial. Although I believe the Gunners should go on and retain their Premier League title, City’s players will have an early point to prove to their new manager.

Steve Davies, Racing Post Sport: I reckon City will take this one. I know Mikel Arteta seems ever so proud of his Community Shield record but I sense Arsenal are the rustier group of the two. Enzo Maresca could do with a trophy right off the bat, albeit a pretty meaningless one, and I just favour his side.

Nick Gurney, William Hill: It’s difficult to know what to expect from what is essentially a hyped-up friendly. It will mean more for Enzo Maresca to get off to a good start than it will for Mikel Arteta to win, so on that basis, I’ll go for Manchester City, who may start a stronger team.

Click here to read James Milton's preview of the Community Shield

Give us a Bet Builder for Sunday's match in Cardiff

AA: Omar Marmoush to score, Antoine Semenyo to have a shot on target and Myles Lewis-Skelly to commit a foul. Erling Haaland is likely to be on the bench and Marmoush scored twice in City’s last friendly win over Atletico Madrid. Semenyo has shone in pre-season, while Lewis-Skelly can be late in a challenge.

WA: Both teams to score, over eight corners and Gabriel to commit two or more fouls. Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings, City won more corners than any other Premier League team last term, averaging 6.42, and Gabriel looks set for another physical battle with Erling Haaland.

SD: Phil Foden to score or assist. The England reject is set for a good season under Maresca. Also go for over two cards. There were four when they last met in a Community Shield in 2023. Add in City to lift the trophy.

NG: This is all dependent on team news. Initially, I’ll go for Bruno Guimaraes and Mateo Kovacic to be carded. Guimaraes will be eager to impress if he makes his debut, while Kovacic will be eager to show he can replace Rodri. Add the lively Antoine Semenyo to score at any time and we should get a fair price for small stakes.

What’s your best football bet this weekend?

AA: Norwich at home to West Brom. The Canaries won 14 of their final 24 games in the Championship last season to get within eight points of the playoffs after a dreadful start. They eased past MK Dons 4-1 in the EFL Cup and while the Baggies overcame Rotherham by the same margin, they were 21st last season and were only four points above the drop.

WA: I like the look of Portsmouth to beat QPR at Fratton Park in the Championship. John Mousinho could take them forward and Pompey should be looking at a top-half finish after spending more than £10 million on new additions. QPR, who have lost the influential Sam Field, have won just one of their last five encounters with Pompey.

SD: I quite fancy Bristol Rovers to do a job at York in League Two. A fair few York players seem more than miffed at Stuart Maynard’s sacking and they will get no sympathy from Steve Evans, whose Rovers are rightly being talked up for promotion.

NG: After a difficult few months, Southampton should be fired up and they are worth backing at odds-against to beat an average Watford side. Elsewhere, Grimsby at 5-6 to beat Exeter appeals. The two clubs could be battling at opposite ends of the table this season, and I think Grimsby will make a winning start.

'Pompey should be looking at a top-half finish after spending more than £10 million on new additions' – Warren Ashurst

Who are the most vulnerable favourites?

AA: Chesterfield should be opposed at home to Fleetwood in League Two. This pair met in the EFL Cup last weekend, when Fleetwood won 1-0 at home, and the Spireites found it tough to convert their dominance into chances. Manager Paul Cook insists additions are needed and he has a few injury concerns in forward areas, too.

WA: Doncaster looked to have done some good work in the transfer market this summer, adding Alfie May, James Husband and Jordan Thomas to their squad. The South Yorkshire side won 2-1 at Mansfield last season and could claim a statement League One win at Field Mill.

SD: I wouldn’t want anything to do with Barnsley at home to Bromley in League One. It’s been a tough summer for the Tykes whereas Bromley are flying after their surprise League Two success. Barnsley weren’t good at home last term and that could carry on here.

NG: I was keen on York to fly through League Two before their mind-boggling decision to sack Stuart Maynard. With Scott Lindsay now in charge, the feeling around the club is very low, so I couldn’t touch them. Barnsley, Burton and Barnet are also favourites I’d be looking to avoid.

Which team caught your eye in the first round of the EFL Cup?

AA: I’m keen on Luton to win League One, so I was delighted to see them make light work of Gillingham in a 3-0 win on the road. The Gills are not an easy team to break down but the Hatters had 11 shots on target and they left out some key performers. Manager Jack Wilshere looks sure to progress, and I expect them to be right in the promotion mix.

WA: They were a division above their opponents, but Luton’s 3-0 EFL Cup win at Gillingham was as straightforward as early season victories come. Jack Wilshere’s men are one of the favourites for promotion to the Championship and cruised into round two, registering 17 shots and enjoying 65.8 per cent possession.

SD: I watched Walsall win at Bristol City and was impressed by Lee Grant’s men. I really like what City have done over the summer yet Walsall, despite having to soak up plenty of pressure, were pretty composed and organised under Lee Grant. I fancy the Saddlers will do well now Mat Sadler’s not there.

NG: Norwich were heavy favourites, but the way they dismissed what should be a strong League One side in MK Dons suggests they will be fighting at the top of the Championship this season. Lincoln’s victory away at Derby also indicates they might not be destined for bottom spot, as many are predicting.

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