Everton v Bournemouth predictions and odds: Crucial win may evade inconsistent Toffees
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Everton v Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday
Where to watch Everton v Bournemouth
Sky Sports Main Event, 4.30pm
Best bet
Draw
1pt 18-5 Betfair, Hills
Everton v Bournemouth odds
Everton 1-2
Bournemouth 6-1
Draw 18-5
Everton v Bournemouth team news
Everton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson join Seamus Coleman, Andros Townsend, Ruben Vinagre and Ben Godfrey on the sidelines for the Toffees but Conor Coady is available again and Vitaliy Mykolenko could return.
Bournemouth
Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are all expected to miss out, while Hamed Traore and Joe Rothwell are being assessed. Philip Billing has recovered from a back problem and should be involved.
Everton v Bournemouth predictions
Survival is in Everton's hands on the final day of the season but there will still be plenty of frayed nerves at Goodison Park as the Toffees aim to avoid a first relegation since 1960.
Yerry Mina's 99th-minute equaliser against Wolves last week could prove priceless to Everton, who will preserve their Premier League status with a home win over Bournemouth.
That has given them a two-point buffer to relegation rivals Leicester and Leeds heading into the final day, so they are clearly in the best position of the three clubs, but there is still a chance that they could drop down to the Championship if they fail to pick off the Cherries, which they are no certainties to do.
Everton know only too well the strength of their final-day opponents, having already lost to them 4-1 in the EFL Cup and 3-0 and Premier League this term.
Bournemouth have since secured their own Premier League survival but complacency has set in and they have lost their last three matches against Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Manchester United.
So on the face of it the Cherries are ideal opponents for the Toffees, but it must be remembered that they have failed to win 13 of 18 home matches in the Premier League this term, so a home crowd may not give them the edge many people expect.
Neither side makes great appeal given their current form and the draw could be the way to go.
Everton have been involved in four stalemates since the start of April and another at Goodison on Sunday will have Toffees fans praying Leicester don't beat West Ham.
Key stat
Everton have drawn 12 matches in this season's Premier League.
Probable teams
Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Keane, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Onana; Iwobi, Doucoure, McNeil; Gray.
Subs: Holgate, Maupay, Coady, Garner, McAllister, Simms, Welch.
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Cook, Lerma; Brooks, Christie, Ouattara; Solanke.
Subs: Stephens, Mepham, Stacey, Moore, Billing, Anthony, Sadi.
Inside info
Everton
Penalty taker Demarai Gray
Assist ace Alex Iwobi
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Card magnet James Tarkowski
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Jefferson Lerma
Card magnet Adam Smith
