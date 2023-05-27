Everton v Bournemouth predictions and odds: Crucial win may evade inconsistent Toffees

Where to watch Everton v Bournemouth

Sky Sports Main Event, 4.30pm

Everton v Bournemouth team news

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson join Seamus Coleman, Andros Townsend, Ruben Vinagre and Ben Godfrey on the sidelines for the Toffees but Conor Coady is available again and Vitaliy Mykolenko could return.

Bournemouth

Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are all expected to miss out, while Hamed Traore and Joe Rothwell are being assessed. Philip Billing has recovered from a back problem and should be involved.

Everton v Bournemouth predictions

Survival is in Everton's hands on the final day of the season but there will still be plenty of frayed nerves at Goodison Park as the Toffees aim to avoid a first relegation since 1960.

Yerry Mina's 99th-minute equaliser against Wolves last week could prove priceless to Everton, who will preserve their Premier League status with a home win over Bournemouth.

That has given them a two-point buffer to relegation rivals Leicester and Leeds heading into the final day, so they are clearly in the best position of the three clubs, but there is still a chance that they could drop down to the Championship if they fail to pick off the Cherries, which they are no certainties to do.

Everton know only too well the strength of their final-day opponents, having already lost to them 4-1 in the EFL Cup and 3-0 and Premier League this term.

Bournemouth have since secured their own Premier League survival but complacency has set in and they have lost their last three matches against Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

So on the face of it the Cherries are ideal opponents for the Toffees, but it must be remembered that they have failed to win 13 of 18 home matches in the Premier League this term, so a home crowd may not give them the edge many people expect.

Neither side makes great appeal given their current form and the draw could be the way to go.

Everton have been involved in four stalemates since the start of April and another at Goodison on Sunday will have Toffees fans praying Leicester don't beat West Ham.

Key stat

Everton have drawn 12 matches in this season's Premier League.

Probable teams

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Keane, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Onana; Iwobi, Doucoure, McNeil; Gray.

Subs: Holgate, Maupay, Coady, Garner, McAllister, Simms, Welch.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Cook, Lerma; Brooks, Christie, Ouattara; Solanke.

Subs: Stephens, Mepham, Stacey, Moore, Billing, Anthony, Sadi.

Inside info

Everton

Penalty taker Demarai Gray

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Card magnet James Tarkowski

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Jefferson Lerma

Card magnet Adam Smith

