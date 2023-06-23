European Under-21 Championship predictions and odds: Silky Spain can seal another victory

When to bet

Kick-offs from 5pm Saturday

Best bets

Spain & under 3.5 goals

1pt 5-4 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Belgium

1pt 13-20 bet365

Verdict

Spain got off to a hugely impressive start at the European Under-21 Championship by defeating co-hosts Romania 3-0 on Wednesday and they can add another three points when facing Croatia in Bucharest.

There were high expectations of Spain going into the tournament and the Iberians were convincing winners against Group B rivals Romania with second-half goals from Alejandro Baena, Juan Miranda and Sergio Gomez settling the issue.

Croatia are likely to provide stiffer opposition but they are under pressure after losing 2-0 to Ukraine in their opening match.

The Croats could count themselves a little unfortunate against Ukraine, having won the shot count 22 to ten.

But they have failed to score in two of their last three matches and the lack of a cutting edge could contribute to their early exit from the tournament.

Georgia delighted the vast majority of a 24,447 crowd by starting their Group A campaign with a 2-0 success over Portugal on Wednesday, but they may struggle to back up the result when taking on Belgium in Tbilisi.

Victory over the Portuguese was achieved despite losing the shot count 17 to four, but Georgia's luck may run out against Belgium, who created the better openings in their 0-0 draw with the Netherlands.

