European Under-21 Championship matches: Israel can advance a step further

Israel are through to the quarter-finals for the first time at their third European Under-21 Championship and they can go a step further by defeating co-hosts Georgia in Tbilisi.

Crowds have been flocking to see the Georgians, who were surprise winners of Group A after defeating Portugal 2-0 and drawing with Belgium and the Netherlands.

Georgia have played within their limitations by defending deep and making the most of rare opportunities. They have also benefited from plenty of good fortune.

The cumulative shot count in Georgia's matches has been 58 to 25 in favour of the opposition and it is unlikely that their luck will hold out for much longer.

Israel have shown more versatility - defending stoutly in a 1-1 draw with Germany and bossing Wednesday's 1-0 success over the Czech Republic.

They look a more accomplished side than Georgia and represent decent value at odds-against on the draw no bet.

Spain cruised through to the final eight as Group B winners and will fancy their chances of beating Switzerland in Bucharest.

The Iberians are 2-5 favourites to see off the Swiss, who advanced despite losing two of their Group D fixtures.

