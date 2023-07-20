Women's World Cup 2023 Friday night predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Sophia Smith to score first in USA v Vietnam

BBC One, 2am Friday night

1pt 5-2 bet365

Women's World Cup Friday night predictions

Tournament co-hosts New Zealand pulled off a 10-1 upset in the opening match of this year's Women's World Cup on Thursday, recording a shock 1-0 win over Norway, but there is unlikely to be such a surprise when defending champions the USA take on Vietnam on Saturday.

After New Zealand claimed their three points, co-hosts Australia followed suit with a 1-0 win over debutants Ireland.

On Friday night UK time, however, it is the turn of the USA, who have won the last two Women's World Cups and are favourites to make it a hat-trick down under this year.

The Stars and Stripes are 1-500 in their opener against minnows Vietnam, who are making their debut, but there could be some value in the goalscorer markets with winger Sophia Smith worth a bet to score first.

Forwards Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario are out for the USA for the tournament so Smith's attacking presence will be even more important and she heads into the World Cup as the leading scorer in the National Women's Soccer League, having scored ten times in 13 games for Portland Thorns this season.

