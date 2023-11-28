Wednesday's Champions League predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven

TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm Wednesday

Bayern Munich v FC Copenhagen

TNT Sports 4, 8pm Wednesday

Benfica v Inter

TNT Sports 6, 8pm Wednesday

Real Madrid v Napoli

TNT Sports 3, 8pm Wednesday

Braga v Union Berlin

TNT Sports 7, 8pm Wednesday

Real Sociedad v RB Salzburg

TNT Sports 8, 8pm Wednesday

Best bets

Bayern to win & both teams to score v Copenhagen

1pt 6-4 BoyleSports

Braga to beat Union Berlin

2pts 11-10 bet365 , Betfair

Under 2.5 goals in Benfica v Inter

1pt 9-10 bet365

Wednesday's Champions League predictions

Sevilla v PSV

After failing to win any of their opening four games in Group A, Sevilla may have one eye on securing a place in the Europa League, a competition they have won seven times since 2006.

However, to give themselves a shot at competing in the knockout stage of any European competition later in the season, they cannot afford to lose at home to PSV.

It was 2-2 in the reverse fixture but it was a game the Dutch side dominated, winning the shot count 26-10, and they know a point or better will put them in with a strong chance of progressing to the last 16.

Bayern v Copenhagen

Bayern went into matchday four as one of only three teams still maintaining a perfect record and they are long odds-on to make it five from five in Group A against Copenhagen.

The German giants have been typically rampant, scoring 11 times in those four European encounters which includes a thrilling 4-3 win at home to Manchester United.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side still await their first Champions League clean sheet of the campaign and the Danish visitors, who also overcame United 4-3 at home, may grab a consolation prize.

Benfica v Inter

Qualifying for the Europa League is the best Benfica can hope for following four successive defeats whereas Inter have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stage.

That makes this difficult to assess but there may be value in backing a low-scoring contest.

Benfica have scored only once in four Champions League outings, losing 1-0 at Inter, while the Nerazzurri have seen just seven goals scored in four European assignments.

Under 2.5 goals has also landed in eight of Benfica’s last 11 games while it has been a winning bet in four of Inter's last five.

Real Madrid v Napoli

The big two in Group C renew their rivalry and a point will be enough for Real Madrid, who like Bayern have won all four matches, to guarantee top spot.

Napoli are also in a healthy qualifying position despite losing 3-2 at home to the Spanish heavyweights on matchday two - they have won on both away trips to Braga and Union Berlin.

Given the attacking talent on show, goals should flow, although over 2.5 is priced accordingly at 4-6.

Braga v Union Berlin

Braga were 3-2 winners away at Union Berlin and the Portuguese can repeat the trick at home, where they have been far from disgraced in a pair of 2-1 defeats against Group C rivals Real Madrid and Napoli.

Union have taken only one point from four group games and their struggles go way deeper than in Europe as they are also second-bottom in the Bundesliga, having lost nine of their 12 fixtures.

Real Sociedad v RB Salzburg

Real Sociedad are already assured of their place in the Champions League knockout stage but securing top spot will still be on their agenda in Group D.

The La Liga side have ten points from four group games and they have lost only three of their 19 matches in all competitions this season, beaten only by Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

The hosts are worthy odds-on favourites against a Salzburg side who they deservedly defeated 2-0 away from home. The Austrians have also suffered back-to-back Champions League defeats to Inter.

