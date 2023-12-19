Wednesday's Bundesliga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Bayern Munich and over 3.5 goals v Wolfsburg

Wednesday 7.30pm, Sky Sports Mix

1pt 6-4 bet365, BoyleSports, Coral

Freiburg to beat Heidenheim

Wednesday 7.30pm

1pt 29-20 Betfair, Coral

Lyon to win to nil v Nantes

Wednesday 8pm

1pt 2-1 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Wednesday European football predictions

Bayern Munich will be hoping to land a statement win to keep the pressure on leaders Bayer Leverkusen in their final match before the Bundesliga's winter break, and should breeze past Wolfsburg on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side recovered from a shock 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Champions League at Old Trafford last week before a convincing 3-0 home victory over title rivals Stuttgart on Sunday.

Harry Kane netted his 23rd and 24th goals of the season in that latest outing and will be hoping to add to his tally against Wolfsburg in what could be a high-scoring affair.

Four of Bayern's last five away league matches have featured over 3.5 goals, while the five most recent meetings between these sides at the Volkswagen Arena have seen the same bet land, so expect a Bayern win full of goals on Wednesday.

Lower down the standings, sixth-placed Freiburg head to 12th-placed Heidenheim and look set to maintain their good form.

The visitors have won four of their last five matches to nil including their last two away games in Germany's top flight.

Heidenheim have found some form lately, winning their last two matches, but those victories came against the league's bottom two sides, Mainz and Darmstadt, and this visit of Freiburg rates a much tougher assignment.

The hosts lost the shot count in both of those fixtures - 19-6 and 20-16 - and their luck could come to an end this time around.

Pierre Sage has started to weave his magic at Lyon and two wins to nil on the bounce have lifted the strugglers off the foot of the Ligue 1 table.

They host Nantes on Wednesday and Les Gones can extend their good run of form against a side who they have not lost to in their last five league meetings.

The visitors are not high scorers, netting just three times in their last seven Ligue 1 fixtures, and, after keeping a clean sheet at title-chasing Monaco last time out, Lyon should be able to record another shutout alongside three more points on Wednesday.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.