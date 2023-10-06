Sunday's Women's Super League predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Manchester City v Chelsea

BBC Two, 12.30pm Sunday

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Sky Sports Premier League & Football, 6.45pm Sunday

Best bets

Chelsea to beat Manchester City

2pts 7-5 bet365

Rachel Daly to score first in Liverpool v Aston Villa

1pt 11-4 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunday Women's Super League predictions

Champions Chelsea finished 11 points better off than Manchester City in last term's Women's Super League and can demonstrate their superiority when the clubs clash at the Joie Stadium on Sunday.

City were one of only two teams to beat Chelsea in the WSL last season, which may be one reason why Emma Hayes's champions are available at an enticing 7-5 for this weekend's meeting.

But the Blues were seriously consistent last term, winning 19 of their 22 matches on their way to the WSL title and also lifting the Women's FA Cup.

They beat Tottenham 2-1 in their season opener last Sunday and should be even stronger this time this weekend with Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert both set to return and link up with Mia Fishel, who marked her Blues debut against Spurs with a goal.

City, meanwhile, will be without suspended defender Leila Ouahabi and Chelsea look overpriced to take three points.

Rachel Daly has enjoyed playing in a more advanced role for England in the Women's Nations League recently but followers of the WSL already knew how dangerous she can be.

Daly, who typically operates at wing-back for the Lionesses but in attack for club side Aston Villa, was the WSL's top scorer with 22 goals last season and she got on the scoresheet at home to Manchester United last week.

Villa are away to Liverpool this weekend and Daly is value to break the deadlock.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.