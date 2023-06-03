Sunday's Serie A and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Milan to beat Verona

Espanyol to beat Almeria

Sunday European football predictions

Verona need to better Spezia's result on the final day of the Serie A season to secure survival but they could fall short in their last remaining fixture at Milan.

Heading into Sunday's matches, Verona are 18th in the standings, level on points with Spezia in 17th but below them due to their inferior head-to-head record.

They need to push for a win but the pressure has been on them for some time and they have underperformed, winning only one of their last six games and losing 6-0 at home to Inter as part of that run.

Milan are assured of a top-four berth regardless of the result with Verona but they have looked eager to put points on the board of late and will want to finish the season in style after losing to rivals Inter in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

They have beaten Sampdoria 5-1 and Juventus 1-0 in their last two matches and can make it a hat-trick of wins when they take on strugglers Verona.

Espanyol are reportedly looking to take La Liga's referees to court over decisions which have gone against them, including in a 2-2 draw with Valencia last weekend which resulted in their relegation.

They will be playing in the Segunda Division next season but recent results have not been too bad and they have taken five points from their last three games.

In that run they have beaten Rayo Vallecano and held Atletico Madrid to a draw and, able to play with freedom on the final day, they can beat relegation-threatened Almeria.

Almeria are one of six teams who could go down on the final day and look a touch vulnerable given they have picked up only one of their 11 La Liga wins on their travels this term.

