Sunday's Serie A and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Milan draw no bet v Juventus

BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

1pt 6-5 BoyleSports

Espanyol or draw double chance v Valencia

Viaplay Sports Online, 6pm

1pt 5-6 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunday European football predictions

Having had an initial 15-point deduction over transfer dealings reversed in April, Juventus were hit with a new ten-point deduction on Monday night, dealing a hammer blow to their Champions League aspirations.

The fresh penalty dropped Juve to seventh position in Serie A and came only hours before Monday's contest with Empoli, which they went on to lose 4-1.

Juve's confidence looked shot in that comprehensive defeat and Milan could add insult to injury when the Serie A giants meeting in Turin on Sunday evening.

Having also been dumped out of the Europa League by Sevilla in the semi-finals recently, Juve have won just one of their last four games in all competitions.

Milan, meanwhile, crashed out in the last four of the Champions League against city rivals Inter but picked themselves up with a 5-1 humbling of Sampdoria and are on course to make the top four thanks to Juve's off-field troubles.

In La Liga, Espanyol are three points adrift of safety but they are not going down without a fight and can gain a point against fellow strugglers Valencia.

Espanyol have taken four points from their last two games with Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid and have scored nine times in their last four assignments.

Valencia are almost safe but it is not long since they too were embroiled in the thick of the La Liga relegation battle.

They have won only 11 of 36 league fixtures this season and it looks worth chancing that Espanyol can avoid defeat on their visit to the Mestalla.

Follow us on Twitter