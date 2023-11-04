Sunday's Ligue 1 and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Monaco to win & over 2.5 goals v Brest

TNT Sports 3, 4.05pm

2pts 29-20 Coral

Monza to beat Verona

TNT Sports 1, 11.30am

1pt 5-4 bet365, BetfairCoral

Sunday European football predictions

Monaco are an enticing bet to see off Brest on Sunday but to squeeze more value out of the bet, punters should combine a home win with over 2.5 goals at the Stade Louis II.

Last Sunday's 2-0 loss to Lille was a setback for title-chasing Monaco but they have won four of their five home league games and should make life tricky for highflyers Brest, who are winless in their last four games.

Monaco are averaging 2.3 goals per game in Ligue 1 and Brest pushed PSG close in a 3-2 defeat last time out, so this should be a high-scoring contest.

Monza finished 11th in Serie A last term and are in the mid-table positions ahead of Sunday's visit to Verona.

With just two goals conceded in their last five games, Monza are a tough nut to crack and that run featured wins to nil over Sassuolo and Salernitana.

Verona have won only two of their ten games in Serie A this term and they are worth opposing at the Marcantonio Bentegodi.

