European Football

Sunday's Ligue 1 and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Sunday's matches in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga

Pau Lopez's Marseille should shut out Troyes
Pau Lopez's Marseille should shut out TroyesCredit: Jean Catuffe

Best bets

Marseille to win to nil v Troyes
BT Sport 3, 7.45pm
1pt Evs Betfair, PaddyPower

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Wolfsburg
Sky Sports Football, 6.30pm
2pts 29-20 Coral, Hills

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Sunday European football predictions

 Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain and second-placed Lens locked horns on Saturday, so Marseille will sniff an opportunity to narrow the gap between them and the top two when they host Troyes at the Stade Velodrome.

Although the title could be out of reach, Marseille are at least on course for a top-three berth in Ligue 1 this campaign. But to stay in contention they will need to improve their performances at home, where only seven of their 18 league wins have come this season.

They were held to a 0-0 draw away to Lorient last time out but should have more success against Troyes, who are seven points from safety in the Ligue 1 relegation places.

Troyes have drawn blanks in three of their last four games, their top scorer Mama Balde has not found the net since a 2-1 defeat to Ajaccio in February, and Marseille look a value bet to record a win to nil.

Bayer Leverkusen's meteoric rise under Xabi Alonso has been one of the talking points of the season in the Bundesliga and they can continue their ascent with a win at Wolfsburg.

Die Werkself were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday but in the Bundesliga they have won five games on the spin, dispatching Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt as part of that run.

They are knocking on the door in the race for the top four and even though they are only four points ahead of them in the standings, they should have too much for inconsistent Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach last time out, meaning they have now picked up only one win in their last five games, and another setback could await them at the Volkswagen Arena.

Today's top sports betting stories

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 15 April 2023Last updated 15:03, 15 April 2023
