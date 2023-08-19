Sunday's La Liga, Serie A & Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Atletico Madrid to beat Real Betis

Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLigaTV, 8.30pm Sunday

2pts Evs general

Lazio to beat Lecce

TNT Sports 4, 7.45pm Sunday

2pts 21-20 bet365

Lens to beat Rennes & both teams to score

TNT Sports 3, 7.45pm Sunday

1pt 10-3 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunday European football predictions

Atletico Madrid made a bright start to the new La Liga season last weekend, beating Granada 3-1. Diego Simeone’s side are much easier on the eye these days, so they should revel in facing a Real Betis side who had the third-lowest possession in the division last weekend.

Betis saw off Villarreal despite having the ball for just 36 per cent of the game. Atletico’s more fluid approach should suit playing this Betis side, especially considering they’ve won 16 of the 21 head-to-head meetings under Simeone.

Far removed from Simeone is new Lecce boss Roberto D'Aversa. His last two managerial spells haven’t ended well, with Sampdoria conceding 43 goals in his 24 games in charge. That followed an unforgiving second spell at Parma, where his men shipped 53 goals in 23 matches, winning only once.

Lecce open the season at home to Lazio, who are aiming to replicate their surprise second-place finish last term. The Biancocelesti won 11 times on their travels last season and they can start with a win.

In France, the game of the weekend is on Sunday night as Lens meet Rennes. Both sides finished in the top four last season, while the pair saw a combined 11 goals in their matches last weekend.

Rennes were let down in their Champions League push by some poor away form, losing eight times on the road. Meanwhile, Lens won an incredible 17 of their 19 home games.

Rennes at least found the net in 17 of their 19 of their away games despite their struggles, so take them to score in a loss to Lens.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport