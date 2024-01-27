Sunday's La Liga & Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Girona to beat Celta Vigo

Viaplay Sports 2, 1pm Sunday

3pts 29-20 Betfair

Strasbourg to beat Clermont

2pm Sunday

2pts 13-8 Betfair

Sunday European football predictions

Girona are unlikely foes for Real Madrid in the La Liga title race but a tally of 16 wins from their first 21 games have locked them in a battle with Los Blancos at the top of the table.

The White and Reds are the top scorers in the Spanish top flight with 51 and have lost just once all season.

Michel’s side look a very tempting price to get the better of Celta Vigo when the teams meet on Sunday.

The home side have won just three league games all season and have been particularly poor in their own back yard, taking ten points from a possible 33 at the Estadio de Balaidos.

By contrast Girona have been rock solid on their travels, taking 24 points from their ten road games.

Girona beat Sevilla 5-1 last weekend and are showing no signs of slowing down. They can continue their remarkable campaign with another win.

Strasbourg had a slow start to the season but have won five of their last six games in all competitions and got the better of Clermont in the Coupe de France last weekend.

They face the same opponents in the league today and Clermont’s struggles in front of goal could be the difference.

The home team have scored only 13 times in 18 games and have failed to net in nine of those matches, the most of any team in the league.

Strasbourg can pick up another victory and continue their progress up the table.

