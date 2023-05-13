Racing Post logo
European Football

Sunday's La Liga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Sunday's matches in La Liga and Ligue 1

Xavi's Barcelona are on the brink of winning La Liga
Xavi's Barcelona are on the brink of winning La LigaCredit: Alex Caparros

Best bets

Barcelona -1 goal on handicap v Espanyol
ITV4, 8pm
1pt 17-20 general

Jonathan David to score in Monaco v Lille
BT Sport 4, 4.05pm
1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

18+begambleaware.org

Sunday's European football predictions

Barcelona have the chance to wrap up the La Liga title on Sunday and should leave nothing to chance in their potentially decisive encounter with city rivals Espanyol.

Xavi's side could head into the match at Cornella-El Prat as champions if Atletico Madrid slip up against Elche earlier in the day but his side will nonetheless want to put on a show.

Barca have won three of their last four matches to nil, thrashing Real Betis 4-0 as part of that run, and against a team embroiled in the La Liga relegation battle, they can win by at least two goals.

Espanyol have leaked seven goals in their last three matches in La Liga and went into this weekend's games three points off safety.

Star forward Jonathan David has failed to score in his last two matches for Lille but could get back on track when they visit Monaco in Ligue 1.

Time is running out for Lille to break into the top four in France this season but they are only five points off Monaco in fourth spot and have the chance to narrow the gap when the sides meet at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco have looked vulnerable of late, having won for only the second time in five games last time out and even that was a hard-fought 2-1 win over already relegated Angers.

They looked porous at the back in 3-0 and 4-0 defeats to Lens and Montpellier last month and Canadian striker David, who is on 21 goals in Ligue 1 this season, can capitalise.

Also on spot-kick duty for his side, the Lille marksman is worth backing to score at any time.

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 13 May 2023Last updated 12:59, 13 May 2023
icon
