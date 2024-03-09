Sunday's German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A predictions and free football tips: Leverkusen can keep up the gallop

Best bets

Bayer Leverkusen to win & over 2.5 goals v Wolfsburg

Sky Sports Football, 6.30pm Sunday

2pts 17-20 Coral

Both teams to score in Fiorentina v Roma

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Sunday

2pts 4-5 bet365

Sunday's European football predictions

Bayer Leverkusen are showing no signs of slowing down in their pursuit of a first Bundesliga title and they can maintain their current gallop with a high-scoring home win over Wolfsburg.

The unbeaten Werkself have won nine of their last ten Bundesliga matches and went into the 25th round of fixtures with a ten-point lead over Bayern Munich, although they will have to pick themselves up after a surprise 2-2 Europa League draw at Qarabag on Thursday.

The long journey home from Azerbaijan is far from ideal for the hosts but, in Wolfsburg, they take on opponents who have failed to win any of their last nine matches and have claimed just nine of their 25 points on the road.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen have been devastating at the BayArena this season, scoring 34 goals in 12 games, and seven of their last eight home fixtures have featured at least three goals.

The home team will be without flying Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong for this clash but they should still have the firepower to tame Wolfsburg, although it would be no surprise if the visitors make their presence felt, having scored in five of their last six league away matches.

Roma produced a brilliant midweek performance to beat Brighton 4-0 in the Europa League and more goals look likely when the Wolves face Fiorentina in Florence, where both teams to score looks a solid bet.

The visitors are responding well to new head coach Daniele De Rossi, winning three straight Serie A matches and scoring ten goals in the process, while their win over the Seagulls was fully deserved.

With Paulo Dybala in top form, Roma carry plenty of attacking threat but the same is true of Fiorentina, who beat Maccabi Haifa 4-3 in the Conference League on Thursday and have scored seven goals in their last two Serie A home fixtures.

