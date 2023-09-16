Sunday's Bundesliga, Serie A & Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Marseille to win & both teams to score v Toulouse

4.05pm Sunday, live on TNT Sports 3

2pts 15-8 bet365

Borussia Monchengladbach to beat Darmstadt

4.30pm Sunday, live on Sky Football

2pts 11-8 bet365

Romelu Lukaku to score first in Roma v Empoli

7.45pm Sunday, live on TNT Sports 1

1pt 4-1 Hills

Sunday European football predictions

Marseille are searching for a ninth consecutive win over Toulouse, having won all three of their games at the Velodrome in this campaign. OM put an impressive nine goals past Toulouse in their meetings last term, although they conceded in both of those victories.

Marcelino’s side have conceded in all but one of their games this season, while both teams have scored in three of Toulouse’s four outings. Marseille have won five of their last six home league games, but the fact that they’ve kept only one clean sheet in that run points to them edging a high-scoring clash.

The final game of the weekend in the German top flight pits together two of the Bundesliga’s bottom three sides. Darmstadt have lost all four of their matches this term and their form tailed off in last season’s promotion-winning campaign, which means they’ve lost six of their last eight games, conceding 22 times.

Darmstadt host Borussia Monchengladbach, who have suffered defeats to Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in their last two matches. Gladbach tested Bayern before the international break and the fact that they’ve scored eight goals in their last three Bundesliga away games shows they can trouble opponents on the road.

Darmstadt went into the international break following a 5-1 loss to Leverkusen and a 4-1 defeat to Union Berlin, while they also lost 3-0 to fourth-tier side Homburg at the start the campaign. Given that they lost 23 of 34 games the last time they were in the top flight, another defeat looks on the cards for Darmstadt.

Roma have made a slow start to Serie A this season but the arrival of Romelu Lukaku could galvanise Jose Mourinho’s side. They host Empoli, who have lost every game this term without scoring.

Lukaku has a fantastic record against Empoli, scoring three times in 104 minutes played against them. With that kind of impressive return, Roma’s new number nine has a chance to open his account in the Italian capital on his debut. He’s 4-1 in the first-goalscorer market and can make an instant impact.

