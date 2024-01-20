Sunday's Bundesliga & La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Borussia Monchengladbach to beat Augsburg

Sky Sports Football YouTube, 4.30pm Sunday

3pts 19-20 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Girona-Girona double result v Sevilla

Viaplay Sports 1 & LaLigaTV, 8pm

1pt 17-10 BoyleSports, Coral

Sunday European football predictions

Borussia Monchengladbach's home game against Augsburg has a lot to live up to as the teams shared a 4-4 draw when they met on the opening weekend of the Bundesliga season.

Augsburg fought back from 3-1 down to lead 4-3 before Gladbach equalised with a 97th-minute penalty and only two points separate the pair at the halfway point of the campaign.

However, Gladbach have finally found some consistency, at least at home, and they can stretch their advantage over Augsburg by following up last weekend's impressive 3-1 win over highflying Stuttgart.

The Foals have taken 13 points from the last available 15 at home, scoring 13 goals in those five games, and they should have too much firepower for their visitors, who have lost three of their last four matches to nil.

La Liga leaders Girona dropped points in last weekend's 0-0 draw at Almeria, where influential midfielder Aleix Garcia was shown a straight red card.

Even without the suspended Garcia, they should be too slick for struggling visitors Sevilla, who have lost five of their last six league games and are missing top scorer Youssef En-Nesyri, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Girona beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, racing into a 3-0 lead inside 26 minutes, and they are worth backing to be leading at half-time and full-time against Sevilla.

The table-toppers have been ahead at the break in six of their last seven matches and they scored three first-half goals against Atletico Madrid in their most recent home league fixture.

