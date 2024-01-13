Sunday's Bundesliga & La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Borussia Monchengladbach draw no bet v Stuttgart

Sky Sports Mix, 4.30pm Sunday

1pt 17-10 BoyleSports

Girona -1 goal on handicap v Sevilla

Viaplay 1 & LaLigaTV, 8pm Sunday

2pts 17-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Sunday's European football predictions

Borussia Monchengladbach appear to have a great chance to produce an upset on Sunday when they entertain third-placed Stuttgart.

The Foals are 17 points adrift of Stuttgart but the highflying visitors are missing four key players due to international commitments, among them 17-goal Serhou Guirassy.

Gladbach have won three of their last four home games and they could capitalise on Stuttgart’s absentees.

The hosts are unbeaten in eight outings at Borussia-Park and appeal in the draw-no-bet market today.

In Spain, Girona have the chance to move clear at the top of La Liga with Real Madrid in Super Cup action.

Girona have won six of their last seven games, putting four goals past both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in that run, and they should prove far too strong for an Almeria side they thumped 5-2 earlier this season.

Back the visitors to defy a one-goal handicap today.

