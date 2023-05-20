Racing Post logo
European Football

Sunday's Bundesliga and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Sunday's matches in the Bundesliga and Serie A

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen are going well in the Bundesliga
Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen are going well in the BundesligaCredit: DeFodi Images

Best bets

Torino
Torino v Fiorentina, BT Sport 2, Sunday 2pm
2pts 10-11 general

Under 2.5 goals
Napoli v Inter, BT Sport 2, Sunday 2pm
2pts 4-5 general

Bayer Leverkusen to win and both teams to score
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Sky Sports Arena, 6.30pm Sunday
2pts 13-8 Hills 

Sunday European football predictions

After the European semi-finals in midweek, Sunday sees the stars from those games return to their domestic duties.

Fiorentina overcame a first-leg deficit against Basel to qualify for the Europa Conference League final, where they will face West Ham.

La Viola also take on Inter in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday and as a result of those two finals, are likely to rotate for Sunday’s clash against Torino in Serie A.  

To add to that, the away record of the visitors isn’t the best - they have taken just 19 points from a possible 51 on their travels.

With much bigger fish to fry, Fiorentina are well worth taking on and opponents Torino side have won three of their last five games.

Serie A title-winners Napoli host Champions League finalists Inter, who are likely to be putting their energies toward that meeting with Manchester City and their Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, and this may be a low-key affair as a result.

Napoli have only won one of their last four matches since wrapping up the Scudetto. Seven of the last eight meetings between these two teams have ended with under 2.5 goals, and the relatively low stakes mean that another low-scoring clash looks likely.

Bayer Leverkusen will have to bounce back from their Europa League semi-final defeat against Roma when they host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Xabi Alonso’s side are ahead of Wolfsburg in the final European Bundesliga spot on goal difference but will want to put breathing space between them and their rivals with a win.

They get a good opportunity against a Gladbach side who have been poor on the road, winning just once on their travels all season.

However, the visitors have scored in five of their last six matches and could well land on the scoresheet again here, albeit in defeat.

Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 20 May 2023Last updated 14:34, 20 May 2023
icon
