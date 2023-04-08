Sunday's Bundesliga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Hoffenheim to beat Schalke

Sky Sports Football, 6.30pm

1pt 10-11 bet365, Betfair

Monaco to score at least two goals v Nantes

BT Sport 2, 4.05pm

1pt 10-11 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunday European football predictions

Following a run of 14 Bundesliga matches without a win, it finally clicked for Hoffenheim and their US coach Pellegrino Matarazzo last month as they defeated Hertha Berlin before the international break - and that was followed by another win over Werder Bremen last weekend.

Those victories have seen Hoffenheim haul themselves out of the drop zone having been bottom of the standings only a matter of weeks ago. They will hope the only way is up from this point on.

Andrej Kramaric is starting to thrive in a deeper role behind Christoph Baumgartner with the former Leicester forward having netted three times in their two recent wins, and Hoffenheim should have enough in their locker to overpower Schalke.

The Royal Blues have been much improved in the second half of the season, forging a decent survival push, but they were thumped 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

Schalke have won only one of their 12 away games in the Bundesliga this season and are worth opposing at Hoffenheim's Rhein-Neckar Arena.

Nantes secured their place in the French Cup final with victory over Lyon on Wednesday night but their league form has been unconvincing and they could have a tough time of it against Monaco on Sunday.

Nantes are without a win in six Ligue 1 outings and they have looked especially shaky at the back, conceding at least two goals in four of their last six contests.

Spearheaded by 17-goal Wissam Ben Yedder, top-three chasers Monaco are full of goals and put four past Strasbourg last time out.

Monaco were 4-1 victors when these sides met back in October and should again be fancied to capitalise on Nantes's defensive vulnerability.

They look a value bet at a shade of odds-on to score at least twice at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

